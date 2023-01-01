Apax, Apollo bid for Applus; Bain considers Craigcare sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Group Black, CVC Capital Partners Ltd. and Authentic Brands Group Inc. are among the prospective bidders for a majority interest in Paramount Global's BET Media Group Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Other contenders include Ariel Alternatives LLC, HarbourView Equity Partners and Revolt Media and TV LLC.

– Apax Partners LLP and Apollo Global Management Inc. are among the investors bidding for Applus Services SA, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Spanish industrial testing company later confirmed it received nonbinding bids, but it did not disclose the bidders.

– Blackstone Inc., BPEA EQT, KKR & Co. Inc., Bain Capital LP and Warburg Pincus LLC are looking to buy a majority stake in Indira IVF Hospital Pvt. Ltd., India's The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. TA Associates Management LP owns a roughly 47% stake in the India-based fertility clinic chain.

– Apollo and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. made an offer to acquire Brazil-based Braskem SA, which produces and sells thermoplastic resins, for $7.6 billion, Gulf News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd. is exploring a potential investment of $100 million in BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. for an approximate 20% stake in the Indian jeweler, Reuters reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

– GIC Pte. Ltd., Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Blackstone, BPEA and Warburg Pincus are among 12 to 14 potential bidders for a stake in Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd.'s HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd., Mint reported, according to two people aware of the development. Other potential investors include IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

– Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP is looking to sell Craigcare Group Pty Ltd., an aged care business serving Western Australia, according to The Australian.

– Apollo is in exclusive talks to potentially invest $550.6 million in a dedicated operating affiliate of Air France-KLM SA, according to the Paris-based airline company.

– Through a bid submitted by Novawulf Digital Management LP, Apollo is vying to acquire cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network LLC, according to a person familiar with the matter.

– Wesfarmers Ltd. is among the prospective buyers of Alinta Energy Pty. Ltd.'s West Australian assets, The Australian reported. Other parties interested in the assets include Pacific Equity Partners, EQT Partners AB and Macquarie Group Ltd.

– BPEA is considering the sale of a minority stake in healthcare services company Sagility LLC, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. The firm will likely sell up to a 30% stake in Sagility at a valuation of $1.2 billion, according to one of the people.

– Gaw Capital Partners is in discussions with Atria Power Corp. Pvt. Ltd. to buy a majority stake in the Indian electric utility company at an estimated equity value of $250 million, Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the development.

– JD Sports Fashion PLC is negotiating to acquire French sportswear company Courir France SAS from Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. for €520 million, London's The Daily Telegraph reported.

– An investor group comprising Elliott Investment Management LP, KKR, Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC and Patient Square Capital LP are in advanced discussions to acquire drug-research services company Syneos Health Inc., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– SoftBank Group Corp. is in the late stage of negotiations to sell Fortress Investment Group LLC to Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC for up to $3 billion, Financial Times of London reported, citing three people briefed on the matter.

– MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is considering the possible sale of its majority stake in its Indian car business and is in advanced talks for an equity sale with a number of suitors, including Reliance Industries Ltd., The Hero Group Ltd., PremjiInvest and JSW Group, The Times of India reported, citing sources.

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.