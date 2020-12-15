Antitrust lawsuits knock Google; Apple surges on 5G 'supercycle' optimism

Antitrust lawsuits and a mix of bullishness and bearishness from analysts drove movement for top tech stocks in the week before Christmas.

Shares in Alphabet Inc. fell after its Google LLC unit was hit with two separate antitrust lawsuits led by state attorneys general from around the U.S. The lawsuits allege various anticompetitive practices related to Google's online advertising business. The first lawsuit, filed Dec. 16 by Texas and nine other states, also alleges Google that the company had an anti-competitive agreement with Facebook Inc. related to advertising placement and pricing.

Thirty-eight attorneys general joined the second lawsuit, filed Dec. 17, which alleges that Google maintains market power through exclusionary and anti-competitive conduct in its search business in addition to anti-competitive advertising practices.

If successful, each lawsuit could result in Google paying fines, restructuring its various business partnerships or even undergoing forced divestitures.

Facebook has faced its own share of antitrust headaches lately. Last week, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general from across the U.S. filed two different antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, alleging the company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior and calling for a slew of potential remedies, including, notably, the unwinding of the company's acquisitions of photo-sharing app Instagram LLC and mobile messaging service WhatsApp Inc. The lawsuits also sought to require Facebook to gain special approval for future deals.

Alphabet shares closed Dec. 17 trading down nearly 2% for the week to date, at $1,740.51 apiece.

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc. got a boost after an analyst at J.P. Morgan grew bullish on the company's growth potential heading into 2021.

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth upgraded Twitter stock to "overweight" from "neutral," writing that he expects Twitter's advertising business to show the biggest rebound compared to peers given its sharper ad declines amid the pandemic. Though Anmuth said Twitter trades at a "substantial discount" to Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc., he prefers Twitter's risk-reward balance and named the stock one of his top picks for 2021.

Twitter closed Dec. 17 up 6.2% from its Dec. 11 close, at $54.63 per share.

Meanwhile, a less optimistic analyst report drove shares in Spotify Technology SA downward this week.

Credit Suisse analyst Brian Russo downgraded Spotify stock to "neutral" from "outperform," questioning whether the company's valuation is sustainable.

The analyst upgraded the company's stock in September on the potential for its exclusive podcasting deals to fuel subscriber growth. Now, however, Russo urges investors to take a more measured view of Spotify given the stock's roughly 35% gain in the past three months. Russo also said he is waiting for more information on how the company's recent podcasting deals will impact its core business.

Shares in Spotify closed Dec. 17 down 3.86% for the week to date.

Apple Inc. ended the week on a high note after Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives praised early indications of strong 5G iPhone demand.

Apple is seeking 95 million to 96 million iPhones from its suppliers for the first half of 2021, representing a nearly 30% year-over-year increase, Nikkei Asia reported this week, citing sources familiar with the matter. The revision is reportedly due to a bump in demand for Apple's 5G iPhone lineup, which launched in October.

In a report this week, Ives called the report "another bullish sign" of solid 5G iPhone demand, which gives him "incremental confidence" in the potential for the new devices to spur a "supercycle" of upgrades in the coming months.

Apple closed Dec. 17 trading up 5.14% from its Dec. 11 close, at $128.70 per share.