Ant Group to price Shanghai IPO shares Oct. 27, secures strategic investors

China's Ant Group Co. Ltd. plans to price the IPO shares of its Shanghai portion on Oct. 27 and to reserve up to 80% of the A-share offering for strategic investors including a wholly owned unit of its parent company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

According to the company's revised preliminary IPO prospectus posted on the website of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Oct. 22, Ant Group plans to issue no more than 1.67 billion A-shares, or 5.5% of the company's enlarged share capital of 30.38 billion shares, on Shanghai's STAR market. If the IPO is oversubscribed, the company could exercise a greenshoe option to issue up to 1.92 billion A-shares, or 6.22% of the enlarged share capital, on the startup board.

On Oct. 21, the Alibaba affiliate, which operates China's largest mobile payments platform Alipay, secured approval from the CSRC to go ahead with its dual-IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong, according to the regulator's official Weibo account.

The company added that it has not decided when the shares will debut. Media reports have said it will likely be the world's largest initial share sale, surpassing Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s $29.4 billion IPO in 2019.

In the revised prospectus, Ant Group also said it plans to reserve 1.34 billion A-shares for strategic investors ahead of the public offering. That is about 80% of its total A-share offering, and 69.57% if the greenshoe option is exercised.

Ant said it has signed agreements with nine strategic investors for the Shanghai offering. Zhejiang Tmall Technology Ltd., 100% owned by Alibaba, agreed to subscribe to 730 million A-shares in the IPO.

Closed funds from eight Chinese fund management companies also subscribed to an undisclosed number of IPO shares. The subscribers include E Fund Management Co., China Universal Asset Management Co., China Asset Management Co., China Merchants Fund Management Co., China Southern Fund Management Co., Harvest Fund Management Co., Penghua Fund Management Co. and Zhong Ou Asset Management Co.