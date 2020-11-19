Ant Group's dual-IPO seeks to raise at least $34.4B in world's biggest offering

Chinese financial technology company Ant Group Co. Ltd. said it priced its dual-IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong, seeking to raise at least US$34.40 billion in the world's biggest offering to date.

The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. affiliate, which operates China's largest mobile payments platform Alipay, priced its Shanghai-listed A-shares at 68.80 yuan apiece and its Hong Kong-listed H-shares at HK$80.00 each, according to a notice posted on the website of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Oct. 26.

The Hong Kong shares are expected to start trading on Nov. 5, according to Ant Group's filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Oct. 26. The Shanghai document did not say when the A-shares will debut.

The company said earlier it plans to issue 1.67 billion A-shares and 1.67 billion H-shares in the offering. If the offering is oversubscribed, the underwriters have a mandate to exercise a greenshoe option to issue up to 1.92 billion shares for each of the A-share and H-share portions, which will bring the IPO amount to US$39.53 billion.

Ant's dual-IPO will surpass Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s IPO proceeds of $29.4 billion in 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

According to the Shanghai document, the A-share IPO price represents a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25x, based on the company's 2019 earnings and the enlarged share capital before the greenshoe option is exercised.

The pricing values the fintech company at roughly $313 billion, almost equal to that of U.S.-based JPMorgan Chase & Co.., the Financial Times reported Oct. 26.

Alibaba said in a separate statement on Oct. 26 that it will subscribe to 730 million A-shares issued by Ant Group, giving it a 31.8% stake in the fintech company. If the greenshoe option is exercised, its stake will be reduced to 31.2%.

As of Oct. 23, US$1 was equivalent to 6.69 Chinese yuan.