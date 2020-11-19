 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/analysts-see-pipeline-of-business-awaiting-morgan-stanley-in-e-trade-deal-57293540 content
Morgan Stanley is making a major bet on mom-and-pop investors' futures.

SNL ImageMorgan Stanley recently agreed to acquire E*TRADE in a deal set to greatly expand its customer base.
Source: AP Photo

With its $13 billion bid for E*TRADE Financial Corp., the Wall Street giant is wading into the retail investor market and detouring from the business of banking, trading and managing money on behalf of the uber wealthy. The deal is expected to add an online trading platform and an additional corporate stock plan business to Morgan Stanley's existing wealth management offerings, which analysts say could create a clear inroad for the bank to begin developing relationships with its next generation of clients.

"A lot of this merger has to do with creating a pipeline," Morningstar analyst Michael Wong said in an interview. "It really gives them a more Main Street exposure."

Today, the customer bases of Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE are vastly different. Morgan Stanley does not provide specific details about how much its average client holds with the bank; however, the bank disclosed in 2016 that clients with $1 million to $10 million represented its largest asset source while those with more than $10 million closely followed. At E*TRADE, the average retail client holds a little more than $72,000.

Morgan Stanley is expected to oversee about $3.1 trillion in client assets across 8.2 million accounts once the E*TRADE deal closes. It will continue to operate E*TRADE as a separate brand.

Wealth management has become a cornerstone of Morgan Stanley's operations under Chairman and CEO James Gorman, who has been at the bank's helm for 10 years. A decade ago, Morgan Stanley only generated a quarter of its pretax profits from wealth management with trading and investment banking taking the lion's share. Now, wealth management accounts for about 51% of the company's pretax profits. That number is expected to reach 57% with E*TRADE aboard.

E*TRADE's predominantly retail client base will make Morgan Stanley "a much more inclusive financial institution," said Stephen Biggar, director of financial institutions research at Argus Research.

SNL Image

One of the biggest areas of overlap between the Morgan Stanley and E*TRADE offerings is the companies' corporate-stock-plan businesses, which allow individuals to manage the stock their employers issue to them as a form of compensation, among other things.

That unit has proven to be one of the fastest-growing businesses that E*TRADE has running today. In 2019, the company saw the number of accounts within its corporate services business climb 8.2% while assets in those accounts jumped 43%.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken called the corporate services business "the key asset within E*TRADE."

"Stock plans are vehicles for wealth creation," Hawken said in an interview.

Morgan Stanley built up its presence in the space in 2019 when it acquired a company called Solium Capital that is now known as Shareworks by Morgan Stanley. After the E*TRADE deal closes, about one-sixth of Morgan Stanley's assets are expected to hail from the combined company's corporate-stock-plan businesses.

Morgan Stanley is not alone in its push to do more business with a wider customer base. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase & Co. made a play for retail investors by rolling out an online trading platform known as You Invest. Executives at the nation's biggest bank have also recently expressed interest in expanding their presence in the wealth management market through M&A. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has been actively expanding its footprint into retail digital banking as well in recent years with Marcus.

"There's a finite number of folks out there with eight-figure net worths," Argus' Biggar said. "In one fell swoop, [Morgan Stanley has] a pretty large base of new customers."