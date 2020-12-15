Analysts like Diamondback-QEP deal but investors trade both down

While Wall Street analysts reacted positively to the $2.2 billion no-premium merger of Permian Basin independent producers Diamondback Energy Inc. and QEP Resources Inc., investors did not like the deal and initially sent both stocks down Dec. 21.

At midday, buyer Diamondback's shares were off 7% and target QEP's shares were down 8%, both on heavier-than-normal trading.

"Diamondback used a typically slow Christmas week to announce two large, mostly Midland Basin purchases," Truist Securities Inc. oil and gas analyst Neal Dingmann told his clients. "We believe there will be some pushback from investors given the timing of the announcement (Christmas week) and other optics of the deals given the high short interest in the shares." Truist is positive on the deal, which expands Diamondback's footprint in the Permian Basin with a slightly below market price for QEP.

The news may have surprised investors banking on Diamondback's Nov. 3 third-quarter earnings conference call when CEO Travis Stice told analysts that Diamondback had little interest in mergers and acquisitions and was instead focused on wringing more efficiency out of assets and acreage it already owned.

"M&A activity somewhat conflicts with Diamondback management's Q3 comments regarding already having sufficient scale to compete … but aligns with management's acquisitive track record," analysts at energy investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. said.

"We can't control the timing of opportunity, nor the circumstances. But what we can control is our ability, organizationally, to be prepared," Stice told Tudor Pickering Holt and other analysts on a Dec. 21 call to discuss the deal. "As stated in the past public commentary, Diamondback does not need to participate in industry consolidation simply to get better … these deals help cement Diamondback's leadership position in the Northern Midland Basin."

Diamondback's separate announcement that it is also buying The Blackstone Group Inc.-sponsored Guidon Operating LLC for $862 million sets a new benchmark for private equity-backed exploration and production companies, or E&Ps, looking to be bought by bigger, public E&Ps, oil and gas market data firm Enverus' analyst Andrew Dittmar said.

The days of building a land position, drilling a few wells to "prove up" the acreage and flipping the deal to a public E&P are waning, Dittmar said. He expects the market for private assets in the Permian will get livelier at lower price points.

"The buyout is a mix of cash and stock with the value now tilted a bit more towards stock," Enverus told its clients. "Asset valuations have been reworked with a higher percentage of the total value targeting proved developed producing [acres] and less being paid for undeveloped land in a lower rig rate environment."

"The remaining private equity-backed E&Ps in the Permian are on the table as potential targets," Enverus said. "In order to get a deal across the finish line, would-be sellers may have to temper expectations on the ratio of cash received versus equity, and the overall valuation on their assets. In these situations, finding a buyer like Diamondback whose equity the sponsor is comfortable holding is likely critical."

Before the market opened Dec. 21, Diamondback announced it was buying QEP in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $2.2 billion. The deal includes QEP's net debt of $1.6 billion as of Sept. 30. Diamondback stockholders will own about 92.7% of the combined company, while QEP stockholders will hold the remaining 7.2%, Diamondback said.

The deal covers about 49,000 net acres in the Midland Basin and 48 drilled but uncompleted wells. QEP's Bakken Shale leases and wells will be considered noncore and will be milked for cash flow or sold in a later deal, Diamondback said.

In a separate release, Diamondback said it agreed to acquire all of Guidon in exchange for 10.63 million of Diamondback common shares and $375 million of cash. The deal with Guidon includes roughly 32,500 net acres in the Northern Midland portion of the Permian Basin. Tudor Pickering Holt valued the Guidon deal at $862 million.

Diamondback will use cash on hand and draw down its credit revolver to fund the cash part of its deal with Guidon.

Diamondback said it expects the deals with QEP and Guidon to raise its total leasehold interests to more than 276,000 net surface acres in the Midland Basin. Diamondback now plans to allocate a significant majority of its capital to the Northern Midland Basin.