Analysts forecast strong Netflix subscriber gains but raise valuation concerns

Investors have flocked to Netflix Inc. as the company seems uniquely poised to benefit from COVID-19 self-isolation trends, but analysts are finding it increasingly difficult to justify the company's stratospheric valuation going into its second-quarter earnings release.

In the first quarter, Netflix reported a huge subscriber beat on the back of a single month of stay-at-home orders in the U.S. Second quarter will represent a much longer pandemic time frame. However, with productions stalled and cash flow still deep in the red, Netflix's stock-price growth no longer seems connected to any traditional valuation metrics, analyst warn.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a July 14 note, "The stock narrative for Netflix just keeps getting better and better. Nonetheless, we still have a hard time explaining how Netflix just added $45 billion in market cap in 90 days!"

Nathanson maintained a "neutral" rating on the company and raised his price target to $372, even as Netflix shares closed July 14 at $524.88.

Netflix has maintained a stock price-to-earnings ratio well ahead of its technology, media and telecommunications peers throughout the pandemic period. As of July 14, Netflix carried a 106.2x P/E ratio based on its first-quarter earnings per share, more than twice as expensive as streaming competitor The Walt Disney Co., which carried a 44.5x P/E ratio at the same time.

While Disney also owns digital platforms that have seen usage growth during the pandemic, including platforms like Disney+ and Hulu, that growth has been offset by theme park closures, delayed box office releases and weakened advertising revenues. Where Netflix shares are up about 62% year to date, Disney shares are down approximately 20%.

UBS analyst Eric Sheridan also raised valuation concerns in a July 14 note, in which he downgraded the company to "neutral" from "buy." Sheridan believes Netflix will continue to post strong quarterly results as consumers hold onto home entertainment services during the pandemic. However, he said those benefits are already "priced in" for the stock.

Sheridan maintained his $535 price target.

Netflix indeed showed strong subscriber trends in the first quarter, adding almost 16 million net paid members against guidance of 7.0 million. With a 7.5 million forecast for second-quarter net paid additions, analysts agree the company could again report wide upside.

However, while Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter expects another strong quarter in terms of subscriber gains for the June period, he warned that in order to retain subscribers, Netflix must consistently deliver new compelling content, a difficult proposition amid production suspensions during the pandemic.

"We believe that Netflix's valuation is unwarranted. We expect the company to continue to increase its marketing and content spending over the next several years in order to maintain the pace of its subscriber growth," Pachter said in a July 14 note. "We expect the company to bid up the price of available licensed content, and think that the lack of new content may cause churn to increase later in the year."

Netflix in the first quarter said it expects 2020 cash flow to run negative by $1 billion as compared to previous guidance of a $2.5 billion loss. However, the company said much of the expected savings are due to production delays, and some 2020 cash burn will be pushed into 2021.

Netflix had previously forecast cash burn to stabilize in 2020 and begin shrinking toward positive free cash flow in 2021 and beyond. Pachter said he expects cash burn to return to 2019 levels in 2021. He reiterated his "underperform" rating on the company and $220 price target.