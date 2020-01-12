Analysts eye sequential core advertising improvement for TV station groups

Heading into third-quarter earnings season, analysts are looking for commentary around broadcast station groups' core advertising performance, as well as details about how they wrapped up a record political season.

TV stations felt the economic strain of COVID-19 in the second quarter as auto dealerships, restaurants, retailers and other key businesses were shuttered amid the pandemic. According to estimates from Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, second-quarter core advertising declined at an average rate of 31.7% for Nexstar Media Group Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Gray Television Inc., TEGNA Inc., E.W. Scripps Co. and Meredith Corp.

The third quarter, however, is set to be better — or at least not quite as bad.

TEGNA, which reported preliminary results ahead of its upcoming earnings release, projected a 34% revenue rise to $738 million, stemming from acquisitions, record political ad revenue, continued strength with subscription fees and better-than-anticipated contributions from advertising and marketing services, despite impacts from COVID-19.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall views TEGNA's projections as "a solid preannouncement." In a note, he raised his estimate to $297 million from $269 million, implying a 16% pro forma decline, excluding acquisitions.

The analyst also increased his projection for Gray's national and local core advertising to $236 million, in line with the company's preliminary estimates of between $235 million and $240 million.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is sticking with its previous estimate of third-quarter core advertising decline of 15% for E.W. Scripps, which will likely supply updates on its pending acquisition of ION Media Networks Inc.

Overall, Cahall sees improving core trends, exemplified by the largest station operator, Nexstar, which he now believes will register a 17% decline, down from his previous forecast of 20%.

Kagan analyst Justin Nielson also foresees sequential core ad improvement in the third quarter, but his interest is centered on remarks about fourth-quarter guidance and how that could set the stage for the sector next year.

Nielson said broadcasters' top category, autos, is improving, with regional dealerships spending more than expected. However, he said there has been a push for used cars and that larger auto manufacturers thus far have been more reliant on national and digital outlets than on stations for their messaging.

Cahall wrote that auto was pacing up over 20% for the fourth quarter for Nexstar as new cars roll onto lots, following the virus-related spring production shutdown.

Elsewhere, Nielson said professional services, including legal offices, have been strong station advertisers, but restaurants and their ad dollars have been decimated by COVID-19. He added that a second wave also could dampen enthusiasm around retail.

As to political, Nielson called 2020 a "huge" cycle: "The stations have really done well, especially in the swing states."

Cahall said additional opportunities have materialized in October, as he lifted Nexstar's category projections to $133 million from $108 million for the fourth quarter, and to $445 million from $420 million in 2020.

Gray's preliminary estimates put its third-quarter political ad revenue between $120 million and $125 million, an almost sixfold rise from the $22 million registered in the prior-year period. Gray projects it will garner between $275 million and $300 million in political ad revenue for all of 2020.

Outside of advertising, Nielson wants to hear about pay-TV subscriber trends, which could be flat or down in the low-single digits. Any declines in subscribers would generally have a negative impact on retransmission-consent revenue, as pay TV operators pay retransmission-consent fees to broadcasters in exchange for permission to carry local stations' signals. But Nielson expects revenues to nevertheless be up due to higher fee rates. He said that Nexstar and Sinclair re-upped much of their base in 2019, but Gray faces renewals covering a significant portion of its footprint before year-end.

TEGNA, which concluded some deals at the beginning of this year, ang up a 37% jump in subscription revenues to $323.5 million in the second quarter.

For the full year, CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi in a note wrote that TEGNA's revenues would grow 22% to $2.81 billion, behind station acquisitions in the third quarter of 2019 and strong political ad sales, even as the pandemic weighs on core advertising.

Amobi pegs Sinclair revenue growth for 2020 at 43% to over $6.04 billion, buoyed by political spending, as well as affiliate contributions from its acquisition of 21 regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. in August 2019.

Analysts will also be on the lookout for any distribution updates on the status of the RSNs, which disconnected with virtual providers YouTube TV and Hulu+ live TV this month. Sinclair also felt the pandemic's pinch relative to disruption of the NBA, NHL and especially MLB's 2020 campaign, which only had 60 regular-season games, versus its usual 162.

Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley has said that Sinclair expects to receive compensation from the leagues for their truncated slates and in turn it will reimburse distributors for not meeting minimum-game delivery requirements.