Analysts brace for coronavirus shake-up in smartphone industry

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the globe, analysts say the smartphone industry is facing major challenges.

While coronavirus-related production delays and retail closings will be temporary, the disruption is expected to sap consumer demand for device upgrades just as new 5G phones arrive on the market.

IDC analyst Ryan Reith, who specializes in research on mobile phones and tablets, said the pandemic is likely to cause global device shipments to fall in what was expected to be a return-to-growth year for the maturing smartphone market. IDC now expects shipments to dip by 10.6% year over year in the first half of 2020 and by 2.3% for the full year.



A prolonged slowdown in demand could hurt phone-makers and wireless companies alike. Apple Inc. already warned that it will likely miss its March-quarter revenue guidance due to the impact on production and demand in China from the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19. The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a government research organization, estimated that Apple sold roughly 500,000 iPhones in February in China, down almost 60% compared to the same month a year ago.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives questioned CAICT's figures but said Apple's iPhone unit sales could plunge by over 50% year over year in the March quarter, "given the massive disruptions from the supply chain and especially demand in the region."

The pandemic also is disrupting the device announcement cycle, as major trade shows, including Mobile World Congress, are canceled. These events are typically where many equipment-makers preview their new devices.

"That's just going to make for a very cluttered second half [of 2020] for device announcements and what consumers hear," said IDC's Reith.

Ben Bajarin, principal analyst at Creative Strategies, a Silicon Valley-based industry analysis and research firm, said it is a particularly uncertain time for smartphone-makers.

"If this goes on too long, and that's really the question, what happens as a result of the slowdown in spending, the impacts of manufacturing, how long will it take for demand to come back? These are questions that we just don't know," he said.

So far, the financial impact on major U.S. wireless companies has been minimal, but that could change depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and related disruption, industry executives said. Many industry observers had expected to see a bump in phone upgrades in the latter part of the year as 5G networks light up around the globe.

At a March event, Verizon Communications Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO Matthew Ellis said he has not yet seen a material impact to the company's business from the coronavirus, but conceded that a prolonged disruption could harm equipment revenue. Ellis noted that service-related revenue accounts for the bulk of Verizon's business, however.

Verizon reported wireless equipment revenue of $5.72 billion in the December 2019 quarter, compared to service revenue of $16.34 billion. Wireless equipment represented roughly 24% of the company's total revenue for the period.

At the same event, AT&T Inc. President and COO John Stankey said he expects any supply chain impacts to be "relatively contained and manageable" but acknowledged the uncertainty facing global handset production, especially in China. Still, he expects device shortages to be minimal and noted that the company had stockpiled some equipment.