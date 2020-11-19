Analysts await details behind Avangrid's planned purchase of PNM

Wall Street did not appear surprised by Avangrid Inc.'s planned purchase of PNM Resources Inc., but financing details, as well as the full strategic and growth implications of the transaction, have yet to be rolled out.

Orange, Conn.-headquartered Avangrid on Oct. 21 announced plans to acquire Albuquerque, N.M.-headquartered PNM in a $4.32 billion cash deal that includes the assumption of about $4 billion in debt, for an overall enterprise value Avangrid put at $8.3 billion.

Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of PNM will receive $50.30 per share, representing a premium of 10% over PNM's share price as of Oct. 20.

Avangrid said the deal "could be more than 3% accretive" to earnings in the first full year after closing, but company management said they are saving more specific guidance for a Nov. 5 investor day.

"Part of the problem is there is not a lot of transparency that Avangrid has put out," Glenrock Associates LLC analyst Paul Patterson said in an Oct. 22 phone interview.

Avangrid's parent company, Iberdrola SA, has provided a funding commitment letter for the entire equity proceeds for the transaction. Spain's Iberdrola plans to retain its 81.5% ownership interest in Avangrid following the acquisition of PNM.

Avangrid Senior Vice President and CFO Douglas Stuver said Iberdrola's funding commitment "reinforces our ability to close the transaction and gives us additional financial flexibility."

"We expect to finance the transaction in a rating-supportive manner and will provide additional information on our financing plans at our investor day on Nov. 5.," Stuver added on the company's third-quarter 2020 earnings call.

Avangrid CEO Dennis Arriola said the companies have "naturally strong alignment" based on their environmental, social and governance commitments, as well as their carbon-neutrality goals.

Avangrid and PNM have nearly 11,000 MW of owned and contracted generation with 10 regulated utilities in six states, serving more than 4 million electric and natural gas utility customers. The companies have operations in 24 states with more than $40 billion in combined assets.

About 74% of the combined company's capacity will come from wind, solar and hydro generation with 9% tied to natural gas. PNM also has 762 MW of coal-fired generation, with 562 MW set to be shut down in 2022.

"The exit out of coal and into clean energy resources, along with the necessary grid improvements, requires a level of investment that has created challenges for our business. ... [I]t has become increasingly clear that we could better navigate this transition for our customers and our communities as part of a larger organization," PNM Chairman, President and CEO Patricia Vincent-Collawn said on an Oct. 21 conference call.

PNM affirmed its commitment to exiting coal-fired generation with the retirement of the 847-MW San Juan generating station in 2022. The merger agreement requires PNM to enter into agreements and make filings with the objective to exit its 200-MW stake in the 1,540-MW Four Corners coal-fired plant in San Juan County, N.M., by Dec. 31, 2024.

Patterson said it is not "completely clear" what led PNM to pursue a sale but noted the company's shareholders will likely be supportive of receiving cash instead of stock.

"I think, in general, this industry is not suffering from a lack of access to capital," Patterson said, adding that he views the utility sector as a "seller's market."

"This is a consolidating industry," Patterson said. "It has been for decades and this is another data point in it."

PNM management said details behind the sale process will come out in a proxy statement.

"The proxy itself will give the details and some of the specifics as to how the transaction developed over a period of time," Charles Eldred, PNM's executive vice president of corporate development & finance, said on the call. "I would say that this was a very strategic focus. It was really intended to align the interests of our business plan as we go down this journey of transitioning out of coal."

Eldred added that Avangrid gives PNM the necessary "financial flexibility" to execute its plans.

Asked whether the company had discussions with other interested parties, Eldred said, "[T]he proxy will give you all the detail and the color of company A, B and C and maybe Z, I don't know," Eldred said.

Patterson said he does not disagree that the merger would provide more options and resources for PNM to meet its goals.

"I don't know how transformative it actually is for Avangrid," the analyst said.

Avangrid has more than 7,000 MW of owned and contracted wind generation and also is a leader in offshore wind development with a focus on sustainability, which includes targeting a carbon-neutral generation mix by 2035.

PNM has more than 2,800 MW of electric generation capacity and serves about 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas — where Avangrid owns 1,900 MW of renewable energy capacity and has a 1,400-MW renewables development pipeline.

"[W]e wouldn't be making this investment if we didn't think it could help us grow faster and add to the overall composition of quality assets that we already have," Arriola said.

CreditSights analyst Nick Moglia said Avangrid "can leverage its renewables expertise in assisting PNM's fuel mix transition."

"This is also an opportunity for [Avangrid] to rate-base some of its renewables assets," Moglia wrote in an Oct. 21 research report. The analyst added that Avangrid has "generation exposure" at its Avangrid Renewables LLC contracted business, which represents a third of current earnings.

CreditSights said it views the deal as "overall neutral" to Avangrid's credit quality and awaits more "concrete details" around financing plans and Avangrid's long-term capital outlook at its investor day.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval by PNM shareholders, as well as approvals from Texas, New Mexico and federal regulators.