AMP may need to do more to mend culture, grow earnings after high-profile exits

The latest management shakeup at AMP Ltd. underscores ongoing corporate governance troubles at the Australian wealth manager that faces an uphill task convincing key stakeholders about its commitment to mend its culture and grow its earnings.

David Murray resigned as chairman and exited the company's board while Boe Pahari stepped down as CEO of AMP Capital, according to a company statement on Aug. 24. Pahari will go back to his previous position and focus on AMP Capital's infrastructure equity business. Debra Hazelton will succeed Murray, while AMP CEO Francesco De Ferrari will assume direct leadership of AMP Capital on an interim basis. John Fraser has also resigned as nonexecutive director on AMP's board.

The changes follow feedback from major shareholders regarding Pahari's promotion as the CEO of AMP Capital in July after he was fined with a A$500,000 penalty over allegations of inappropriate conduct toward a woman subordinate. Murray noted that some shareholders did not consider his elevation "to be appropriate" while the company said the complaint against Pahari was dealt with appropriately in 2017.

"Change was needed in creating a safe workplace and sound culture," Simon Mawhinney, managing director at investment management firm Allan Gray, which owns almost a 7% stake in AMP, said in an email to S&P Global Market Intelligence. "AMP's actions on this matter have now been decisive and we would like to give the company the latitude to execute on their stated strategy and cultural journey."

Mawhinney had previously said about Pahari's promotion that AMP's board "appears to be tone deaf to the cultural issues at play," The Australian Financial Review reported Aug. 18.

Investors urge more action

The management changes are just a step in "addressing concerns raised by investors and resetting company culture," Louise Davidson, CEO of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, said in an Aug. 24 statement. The council represents 38 major super funds, which collectively own on average 10% of every ASX200 company.

"Clearly AMP's initial response to community, staff, and shareholder concerns around the appointment of Pahari and the treatment of sexual harassment was inadequate," Davidson said.

AMP has been under the spotlight for its corporate culture for some years. It suffered reputational damage after findings of the banking royal commission in 2018 showed that executives of major Australian banks and AMP in 2018 failed to act in their clients' best interests. AMP admitted to the royal commission that it had lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to cover up its practice of charging fees from customers for services it did not provide. The fallout saw a boardroom overhaul, including the departure of then chairwoman Catherine Brenner and CEO Craig Meller from the company.

On Aug. 6, the company saw the exit of Alex Wade, its CEO for AMP Australia, amid allegations of unspecified conduct breaches. ASIC deputy chairman Daniel Crennan told a government committee that the regulator was looking into a number of significant matters within AMP, The Age reported Aug. 5.

AMP "will continue to go through significant disruptive change. Leadership has a major task ahead to turn things around. And, of course, investment performance will be under the gun too, given current market volatility," Martin North, founding principal and banking sector analyst at Australia-based Digital Finance Analytics, told S&P Market Intelligence.

The "question for me is whether the new management has been able to get to the fundamental cultural issues which beset the company. The markets have given the time, but I wonder for how much longer," North said.

Other challenges ahead

Even with the latest management changes, AMP still faces challenges, said Omkar Joshi, principal and portfolio manager at Opal Capital Management. "The changes in management are going to create more uncertainty and are not going to help the bottom line," Joshi said, adding, "it's still a difficult outlook for the business. Wealth management is still under pressure."

AMP should focus on stability first, Joshi said. The company needs to bring in "good quality people" for the senior roles that are currently unoccupied, such as the head for AMP Capital. AMP also needs to bring down costs and focus on growing earnings, he added.

The company didn't respond to an Aug. 26 email from S&P Global Market Intelligence seeking a comment.

AMP had swung to a net profit of A$203 million in the first half of 2020, compared with a net loss of A$2.29 billion in the prior-year period. However, the profit was mainly due to gains from the sale of AMP Life and its shares are down more than 70% since March 2018.

North said AMP could create more value for its shareholders by breaking itself up and selling off the parts. AMP aimed to divest its majority ownership in its life insurance unit and further localize its New Zealand wealth management as part of its three-year strategy to become a simpler, growth-oriented business. It completed the sale of AMP Life on June 30, though it maintained a 20% equity holding Resolution Life Australia. It also decided to retain its New Zealand wealth management business in order to preserve shareholder value.

"The divestments have been piecemeal to generate cash," North said.