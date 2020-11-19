American Equity soars after deal bid disclosed; insurance stocks broadly up

A pair of proposed acquisitions headlined a week for insurance stocks that saw them and the wider markets mostly move higher.

The S&P 500 rose 1.86% to 3,359.74 for the week ending Oct. 2, while the SNL U.S. Insurance Index increased 3.43% to 1,053.83.

A flurry of news reports on a potential additional virus aid package, the monthly jobs picture, and President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus all influenced the markets. In the insurance space, it was the potential for some fairly significant deals that took center stage.

News of the first acquisition bid came Oct. 1 in the life sector as Athene Holding Ltd. and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. submitted an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. for $36.00 apiece. American Equity said its board of directors was reviewing the offer with its financial and legal advisors.

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge in a note said the proposed deal would see MassMutual acquire American Equity's insurance subsidiaries, employees, brands and distribution arrangements. MassMutual also would reinsure 80% of American Equity's existing business to Athene and retain the remaining 20%.

American Equity, which had already made news this week with the establishment of a new strategic partnership with asset manager Värde Partners Inc. and insurance solutions provider Agam Capital Management LLC, saw its stock soar almost 41% after the bid was disclosed and ended the week up a whopping 58.83%.

Athene increased 8.77%.

Barnidge said American Equity's shares, which hit a 52-week low of $9.07 in March, has been trading at a distressed price all year. He also said the potential deal on offer makes sense, but he is unsure it will actually come to fruition given the new partnership and the hiring of a new CEO for subsidiary Eagle Life Insurance Co. The fact that the stock is still well below the possible takeout price shows that there is "some skepticism" as to whether the sides will agree to a deal.

American Equity had explored the possibility of a sale to Athene and FGL Holdings in 2018, but the company's board of directors ended discussions for possible deals the following year.

Enstar Group Ltd. and Watford Holdings Ltd. were the players in another takeover bid announced Oct. 1. Coming on the heels of increasing its stake in Watford to 9.1% from 5.13%, Enstar tendered a $31-per-share cash offer to buy the Bermuda-based multiline insurer.

Enstar said the purchase price is based on key contracts with Arch Capital Group Ltd. and HPS Investment Partners LLC remaining in place, but it is willing to discuss early termination of the agreements.

Enstar finished the week up 4.85%.

In the P&C sector, Allstate Corp. announced a restructuring initiative as it continued to implement its "transformative growth plan." The company said it was laying off about 3,800 employees, primarily in claims, sales, service and support functions, as part of that effort.

Allstate expects to incur a pretax charge of about $290 million related to the restructuring over the next three quarters, with severance and employee benefits comprising about $210 million pretax of that total.

The announcement prompted sell-side analysts to adjust their earnings estimates for Allstate, which closed up 1.91%.

Wells Fargo's Elyse Greenspan dropped her full-year EPS estimate to $10.08 from $11.14 but increased her 2021 and 2022 estimates. The 2021 estimate rose to $12.15 from $11.64, and the 2022 estimate increased to $13.12 from $12.48, citing potential savings from the restructuring program

Piper Sandler's Paul Newsome in a note said investors will view the announcement unfavorably because there is no discussion of future cost benefits related to the layoffs. He lowered his estimate to $10.00 from $11.35 for 2020 and to $11.60 from $11.65 for 2021.

Michael Zaremski of Credit Suisse cut his estimates to $12.35 from $13.54 for 2020 and to $11.47 from $11.57 for 2021.

Molina Healthcare Inc., which this week announced the acquisition of Affinity Health Plan Inc., led a strong showing by several managed care companies, rising 19.72%. Centene Corp. ended the week up 8.25%, while Anthem Inc. added 7.74%.