Alternative asset managers sift through uncertainty in search of opportunities

Alternative giants are on the search for diamonds in the rough as they navigate uncertainty across sectors.

There is a "huge dispersion" in the markets that "doesn’t follow a strict sector-by-sector pattern," Apollo Global Management Inc. co-President Scott Kleinman told delegates at Barclays' virtual Global Financial Services Conference held September 14 to 16.

There are "leaders and laggards in most sectors," Kleinman said, adding that the firm wants to back companies that have "either been misjudged by the market or have misunderstood where there is opportunity."

Apollo has not shied away from some sectors that are in "the direct line of fire." Listing off travel and leisure, aircraft, airlines and aerospace, Kleinman said "people are going to travel again," adding that the firm evaluates whether it can make an adequate return over the longer term.

For other impacted sectors, such as some retail sub-segments, "all COVID did was accelerate an underlying trend ... it just brought the endgame a lot closer. And so those are ones you have to be much more careful about," Kleinman said.

The Blackstone Group Inc.'s pipeline has been building, and it had a "pretty busy" July and August, CFO Michael Chae said during the conference. But there are a "number of dynamics at work that cut different ways as it relates to activity levels," which are evolving "as we speak," he added. On the one hand, capital markets are healthy, but on the other hand, there is a "wide dispersion of impact on businesses in the real economy" coupled with the looming "specter of politics, tax planning, et cetera," he said.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty out there," and the higher the level of uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on a particular business, the harder it is to "cross a trade between buyers and non-distressed sellers," Chae said. "I think you are seeing more things to do, but it's still a mixed and evolving picture."

Chae identified two areas of potential opportunity for Blackstone. Businesses or assets with secular growth trends that may have expanded during the outbreak as demand for their products and services grew have remained a top priority, albeit those assets "aren't generally cheap," he said. The firm has recently invested in digital infrastructure and life science logistics businesses, for example.

Businesses or assets operating in a sector where there's "a secular theme that we believe in and we believed in for a while," but whose operations have been "interrupted," are also a potential opportunity. Certain location-based businesses, for example, may fall into this category. "If we can quantify and capitalize normalized earnings for businesses like that cheaply enough to give us a margin of safety for the inherent uncertainty of the time to full recovery, that's something we are definitely looking to do," he added.

On the credit side, Ares Management Corp. CEO Michael Arougheti said, "as interesting as the markets were in March, frankly, there just wasn't that much volume." The credit markets are now in an "extended phase" where the firm is seeing "pretty steady deployment at very attractive rates of return," which Arougheti believes will continue "for quite some time."

"You're not getting the fire sale bargains, but you're getting quality assets, well structured, at really attractive rates of return, but with real, sustainable deployment opportunity," he said.

The most attractive opportunity the firm sees, and where it's "probably having the most amount of activity" is in rescue lending - balance sheet restructurings, structured equity and converts to de-leverage balance sheets, which also allows "some well-positioned companies to go on offense."

Arougheti said it feels like deal flow is picking up across its platform in the new issue market, in line with historical trends of pre-election accelerated transaction flow ahead of potential tax changes. "That may be an early indicator that private owners of assets are actually trying to get liquidity out ahead of potential changes to the capital gains tax rate among other things."