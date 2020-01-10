Allstate, Florida-focused P&C insurers rise as broader market steams higher

U.S. insurance stocks were modestly higher as the sector mostly wrapped up earnings and the broader market moved on virus news, as well as a better-than-expected jobs report for July.

The S&P 500 recorded a 2.45% gain for the week ending Aug. 7, finishing at 3,351.28. The SNL U.S. Insurance Index rose 3.13% to 1,076.57.

The Labor Department reported that initial unemployment claims fell to 1.19 million this week, the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in mid-March. The overall unemployment rate decreased to 10.2% from 11.1% as nonfarm payroll employment in the U.S. rose by 1.8 million in July.

Though it ranked as one of the largest single-month gains for employment on record, the increase was modest compared both to the gains in May and June and the incredible losses sustained in March and April.

As was the case for most companies, the pandemic was a constant presence in property and casualty insurers' second-quarter earnings calls. Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome said uncertainty surrounding COVID-related charges, combined with heavy catastrophe losses and volatile investment results made it "an extremely messy and complicated quarter for all the insurers."

Newsome said the pandemic had both a negative and positive impact on certain lines of business, which made it difficult to determine what was bad and what was good.

"What really happened is not simple," he said in an interview. "It was just a lot of different things together that made this quarter particularly complex for just about every insurer."

Overall, charges related to the pandemic were not as high as some were fearing, according to the Piper Sandler analyst, and underlying results have been good, but that was expected because, among other things, drivers continue to log fewer miles as many Americans continue to work from home.

Allstate Corp., which finished the week higher by 2.67%, logged year-over-year increases in both adjusted net income and EPS, despite $1.19 billion in catastrophe losses and $738 million in expenses related to its Shelter-In-Place Payback program.

Some companies with less exposure to COVID had positive quarters, with Newsome pointing to Florida-focused Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., which was up 14.24% this week, and Kemper Corporation, up 8.06%, as examples. HCI Group Inc. also had solid increases in both net income and adjust net income. Its share price soared 33.53% for the week, while United Insurance Holdings Corp. added 19.32%.

In the life insurance space, Voya Financial Inc. Chairman and CEO Rodney Martin during a call this week said the company is making "great progress" in talks with Resolution Life Group Holdings LP on Voya's potential divestiture of its individual life and other legacy non-retirement annuities businesses. Martin said the transaction, which is expected to close by Sept. 30, would produce $1.5 million of deployable capital that could be earmarked for share buybacks or debt reduction.

Voya finished the week modestly higher, rising 2.85%.

The biggest movers in the life sector included Genworth Financial Inc., up 15.20%, and Great-West Lifeco Inc., which added 11.31%.

Managed care was mostly in the green, with Humana Inc. gaining 6.50%, Molina Healthcare, Inc. rising 6.12% and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated picking up 4.71%. Centene Corp., however, finished down 1.49%.

Health insurance broker eHealth Inc. was one of the best-performing insurance stocks, jumping 14.93%.