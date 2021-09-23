 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/aig-logs-largest-annuity-premium-growth-in-q2-as-market-strengthens-yoy-66627755 content esgSubNav
AIG logs largest annuity premium growth in Q2 as market strengthens YOY
American International Group Inc. saw its individual and group annuity considerations soar year over year in the second quarter, making it the second-largest underwriter of annuities in the U.S. during the period, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

AIG's total annuity considerations amounted to $6.04 billion in the quarter, with $1.62 billion coming from the group line and $4.42 billion in the individual line, up 132.6% from the prior-year period. The group attributed premium growth in the individual retirement segment to an improved interest rate environment, the prior-year impact of distribution channel disruptions due to COVID-19 and sequential growth in independent deals and other channels.

SNL Image

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. retained its spot as the largest annuities writer despite recording a 6.5% decline in group annuity considerations. Jackson Financial Inc., which recently completed its demerger from Prudential PLC, climbed to the third spot with $4.95 billion of total annuity considerations, up 40.2% from $3.53 billion a year earlier.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America dropped out of the top 10 spots as it logged total annuity considerations of $3.67 billion, down 12.5% from $4.19 billion a year ago.

New York Life Insurance Co. fell five places to seventh as its total annuity considerations declined 19.9% on a yearly basis to $3.92 billion. On the other hand, Nationwide Mutual Group climbed five places to fifth with $4.32 billion of total annuity considerations, up from $2.71 billion a year ago.

Athene Holding Ltd. recorded the largest group annuity premium growth in this analysis, on a percentage basis, with a year-over-year increase of 546.5%.

SNL Image

The U.S. annuities market recorded $95.80 billion in total considerations in the second quarter, up 23.9% from $77.34 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Individual annuity considerations increased 37.1% to $62.48 billion from $45.58 billion in the second quarter of 2020, while group annuity considerations increased 4.9% year over year to $33.32 billion from $31.76 billion.