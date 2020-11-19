After 18 years, Morgan Stanley CEO lands E*TRADE in $13B deal

James Gorman has finally pinned down E*TRADE Financial Corp.

The Morgan Stanley chairman and chief executive was first interested in a deal for the online retail brokerage back in 2002 when he was an executive at Merrill Lynch, Gorman told analysts Feb. 20.

Now, nearly two decades after that first attempt, Gorman's pursuit of E*TRADE is nearing the end.

Morgan Stanley announced Feb. 20 it had agreed to acquire the brokerage in an all-stock deal valued at about $13 billion. The acquisition comes after months of speculation on Wall Street that E*TRADE was on the selling block after the company cut its commission fees to zero. Those rumors only carried more weight after E*TRADE's core rivals, Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., signed a $26 billion merger in November 2019.

"For a long time, I've believed these channels will converge," Gorman said on the Feb. 20 call. "We're not messing around. We've got access to many millions of clients, and we get there immediately with a world-class player."

E*TRADE represents a distinct opportunity to grow Morgan Stanley's wealth management business into a whole new category of less-wealthy customers than the clientele base it has historically served. The combined company, which will operate under distinct brands, is expected to manage about $3.1 trillion in client assets along with 8.2 million retail client relationships and accounts.

Gorman has been working for several years to expand Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in hopes of stabilizing the Wall Street institution's historically volatile revenue base. That effort first began in 2009, when Morgan Stanley entered into a partnership with Citigroup Inc. that ultimately led to its ownership of Smith Barney, which Gorman led at the time as chairman.

A year after the Smith Barney deal, Gorman took over as CEO of the entire bank. Morgan Stanley then generated 74% of its pretax profits from investment banking, trading and lending to certain institutions, according to an investor presentation released Feb. 20. The remaining 26% of its profits came from its fledgling wealth and investment management businesses.

But Gorman has pushed throughout his tenure to change that balance. Today, the bank generates 51% of its pretax profits from wealth and investment management services. That business is expected to account for 57% of those profits once E*TRADE is brought aboard.

"Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, which is when full synergies should be reached, the mix of Morgan Stanley businesses should be less dependent on trading and more dependent on stable, fee income businesses so that is positive," Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl wrote in a Feb. 20 research report.

E*TRADE is expected to also provide Morgan Stanley with a larger share of the corporate stock plan market, a small yet lucrative business that the bank entered into in 2019 with the purchase of Solium, now known as Shareworks by Morgan Stanley. Through that business line, companies like E*TRADE and Shareworks help individuals manage the stock they received as compensation from their employers. The combined company is projected to service about 4.6 million stock plan participants, Morgan Stanley said in the merger announcement.

For E*TRADE, the deal provides the online brokerage with a new larger home in an increasingly difficult operating environment. The move to zero commissions in the fall of 2019 wiped out the possibility for E*TRADE and its peers to earn millions of dollars in the quarters ahead, raising a flurry of M&A questions throughout the industry.

Morgan Stanley has long been thought to be a potential suitor to the online brokerage since it lacks a presence in the digital trading landscape where E*TRADE was an early pioneer in the late 1990s. Analysts have also wondered whether or not one of the bank's biggest rivals, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., would be interested in E*TRADE, but the company opted not to enter the bidding process, according to a report from CNBC.

Investors piled into E*TRADE's stock Feb. 20 after the news became official. By the close of trading, the company's shares were up 21.81% to $54.73. Morgan Stanley's stock fell 4.49% to $53.78.

"It's been a slow but steady build out for a number of years," Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Harte said of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit in an interview. "On paper, this should work."