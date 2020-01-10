Aegon shares plummet as dividend cut, group overhaul announced

Shares in Aegon NV were down 15% in early-afternoon trading Aug. 13 after the Dutch life insurer axed its financial targets and 2019 final dividend, and cut its 2020 interim dividend to 6 euro cents per share from 15 cents per share.

The shares were down 14.99% to €2.56 each at about 12:30 p.m. Amsterdam time. Aegon announced the changes alongside a 67% drop in first-half 2020 net income to €202 million from €617 million, driven by changes to assumptions about mortality, morbidity and interest rates in the U.S.

Aegon cut its dividend payouts as part of a series of measures to strengthen its capital base. The insurer's CEO, Lard Friese, said in a statement accompanying the first-half earnings that the capital base was "overall, satisfactory" but that there was "significant uncertainty" about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The dividend changes are designed to give Aegon room to pay down debt and reduce its leverage.

The reduced interim dividend, along with holding company funding and operating expense flows, results in annual holding company cash outflow of around €550 million, Friese told analysts on a conference call. "For the time being," free cash flow generated above this level "will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce leverage." Aegon plans to repay $500 million of U.S. senior debt in December.

Friese, who replaced former Aegon CEO Alex Wynaendts in May, added that more initiatives to strengthen the capital base would follow.

Sharper focus

The company is also aiming to boost its "strategic focus." Friese said in the earnings statement that Aegon operated in more than 20 countries and that increasing focus would require "disciplined capital allocation and portfolio decisions by concentrating on those countries and business lines where Aegon can create most value."

Facing questions from analysts on this point, Friese would not be drawn on which countries and operations could be ripe for cutting or keeping, but said he thought "it is in the best interests of stockholders to continue" activities in the U.S., Netherlands, U.K, and the company's asset management business. He also endorsed Aegon's presence in "large developing markets" such as China and Brazil, and its relationship with Banco Santander SA in Spain and Portugal, "because I believe there is a lot of value to be created there."

One analyst questioned the impact of taking action outside these favored areas, saying they make up 95% of Aegon's operating earnings and capital generation. Friese said that by strategic focus, he meant the company should "limit our distractions" and "focus on things that move the needle." He added that greater focus "makes you a company with a hop in your step and that's what we need to become."

When asked whether he would consider acquisitions to diversify in chosen areas, Friese said: "Let's say acquisitions at this point are not a priority for us."

Costs and culture

Strengthening the capital base and sharpening the focus were two elements of a four-part plan to improve Aegon's performance. The insurer is also conducting a "detailed review" of its operating performance, both on an absolute basis and relative to peers, with the help of "an external party," Friese told analysts. He said this review would result in "detailed internal targets and associated [key performance indicators] to drive down cost and improve performance," and that he would provide more detail at the company's capital markets day Dec. 10.

In addition, Aegon plans to overhaul the management culture. The company has, for example, introduced a monthly performance review system and conducted an "organizational health survey" with the help of a third-party company, which has shown that "a successful transformation will require discipline, execution focus and a renewed customer-centricity," Friese said.