Advent in talks for Apollo 24/7 stake; Permira preps Grobest stake for sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Advent is in talks to acquire a minority stake in digital healthcare platform Apollo 24/7, part of Apollo Healthco Ltd. a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing two people aware of the development. Advent plans to invest about $250 million in Apollo Healthco, which accounts for about 40% of Apollo Hospital's revenue and also holds a pharmacy distribution business and a 25.5% stake in Apollo Pharmacy Ltd., the report added.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is in exclusive talks to acquire Perpetual Ltd.'s corporate trust and wealth management units, The Australian reported. The deal could be valued at $1 billion or more, the report added.

– Permira Advisers Ltd. is preparing to sell its 50% stake in aquatic feed producer Grobest Holdings Ltd., Thomson Reuters reported, citing three sources close to the matter. Permira is reportedly targeting a $1 billion valuation for the stake, acquired for about $400 million in 2018.

– Apollo Global Management Inc. and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. are discussing a joint venture to acquire media company Paramount Global, Thomson Reuters reported, citing a source. Paramount is already in deal talks with Skydance Productions LLC, the report added.

– TDR Capital LLP is nearing a deal to acquire billionaire Zuber Issa's 22.5% stake in UK supermarket operator ASDA Group Ltd., Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. The deal would reportedly give TDR majority control of ASDA.

