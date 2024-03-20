Advent, Centerbridge plan Aareon sale; Apollo weighs Paramount takeover

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Aareal Bank AG owners Advent International LP and Centerbridge Partners LP are preparing to sell the lender's tech unit, Aareon AG, Thomson Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Advent and Centerbridge chose Arma Partners to advise on the transaction, the report added.

– Apollo Global Management Inc. contacted media and entertainment company Paramount Global about a potential takeover or acquisition of certain assets, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Another group, consisting of KKR & Co. Inc. and RedBird Capital Partners LLC is evaluating a bid for Paramount parent National Amusements Inc., the report added.

– Hillhouse Investment Management Ltd., Boyu Capital Group Management Ltd. and CDH Investment Management Company Ltd. are in talks to invest in GDS Holdings Ltd.'s datacenter business outside of China, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Other investors may be involved in the deal, and an agreement could be just weeks away, the report added.

– Astorg Asset Management SARL is weighing the sale of intellectual property software and services business Anaqua Inc., Reuters reported, citing four people familiar with the matter. Software firm QUESTEL SAS, backed by IK Partners and Eurazeo SE, is a potential bidder, the report added, citing a fifth source.

– Partners Group Holding AG is weighing the sale of renewable energy project developer VSB Holding GmbH, Thomson Reuters reported, citing six sources with knowledge of the matter. The sale process could launch in the second quarter and is expected to attract the attention of infrastructure funds and utilities, the report added.

– Tiger Global Management LLC and Peak XV Partners Operations LLC are among the potential investors who have discussed acquiring a stake in Fashnear Technologies Private Ltd., operator of the Meesho online shopping platform, The Economic Times reported, citing people in the know. The secondary transaction would involve early investors who aim to sell shares worth about $200 million, the report added, noting that talks are in an earlier stage with NVP Associates LLC, which has also shown interest in acquiring a stake.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. appears to be leading the contest for Woodside Energy Group Ltd.'s Macedon and Pyrenees oil and gas assets, The Australian reported, citing numerous sightings of Bob Maguire, managing director and co-head of Carlyle International Energy Partners, in Perth, Australia in recent weeks. Jadestone Energy PLC is a second contender, but it is unclear whether Woodside intends to go through with the deal, the report added, citing talk in the market.

