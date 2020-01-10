ADNOC could list more assets on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, says bourse CEO

Abu Dhabi's state oil company aims to list more of its assets on the emirate's stock market, the bourse's CEO told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Banks dominate the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, or ADX, in terms of market capitalization, along with former telecom monopoly Etisalat UAE, the largest listed company in the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, is a key cog in the UAE's economy. The UAE pumps 4% of global oil and hydrocarbons provide around 42% of the emirate of Abu Dhabi's GDP. Yet hydrocarbons are underrepresented on the bourse, although Abu Dhabi officials have sought to rectify that in recent years.

"There are discussions with different parties to encourage the national oil company [ADNOC] to [place] some of its assets on the market," ADX CEO Khalifa Al Mansouri said in an interview.

"Once the favorable market conditions are there, I think they'll do the right steps. ... The new management in ADNOC has an appetite to explore the opportunities of bringing investments from outside the company."

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC in April 2020 received board approval to an asset swap deal with Abu Dhabi Power Corp., while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC, Abu Dhabi's monopoly gas station operator, listed on ADX in December 2017. That followed an IPO in which it sold 10% of its shares for $851 million, in what was the UAE capital's largest flotation in a decade and first in six years.

Further moves are now afoot to expand the presence of parent company ADNOC on its local bourse following its sale of a $4 billion, 40% stake in ADNOC Oil Pipelines to BlackRock Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc. in June 2019.

The UAE has taken several steps to increase international investment in the country. Both First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the country's two largest banks by assets, increased foreign ownership limits in July 2019 and September 2019, respectively.

The UAE is a federation of seven emirates, with Abu Dhabi the largest by size and oil production.