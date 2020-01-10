Admiral has received approaches for price comparison units, CEO confirms

U.K. motor insurer Admiral Group PLC has received approaches from interested buyers of its price comparison businesses, outgoing group CEO David Stevens said.

But he told analysts on a call for Admiral's first-half earnings that the units were "lovely businesses" that "generate a great return on capital and a solid profit flow," and so there is "no urgency to consider external offers."

In response to an analyst's question about whether there was any truth to press speculation about the insurer disposing of the U.K. and European price comparison businesses, Stevens said there had been "a lot of external interest" in Admirals' price comparison businesses since it launched them, and that had increased in recent years "partly based on the increased success of our comparison business and particularly [U.K. price comparison site] Confused."

Stevens noted that as lockdowns ease, private equity firms are seeking companies that have been resilient to the coronavirus crisis, "so we have been approached." He added that the firm had a "strict policy" of considering approaches and judging whether they are in shareholders' interest. He said his predecessor, Admiral founder Henry Engelhardt, used to say everything was for sale except his wife, "and that applies."

Bloomberg News reported in June that Admiral was considering selling Penguin Portals, the subsidiary that houses its price comparison businesses, and had hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey to advise it.

Admiral operates several price comparison sites, including Confused in the U.K., LeLynx in France and Rastreator in Spain. It also operates Rastreator in Mexico and launched a price comparison site in India, GoSahi, in 2019.

Beating consensus

Admiral reported a 31% rise in statutory profit before tax to £286.1 million in the first half from £218.2 million in the same period of 2019, despite the coronavirus pandemic cutting group turnover by 4% to £1.69 billion.

The company said it would pay out an interim 2020 dividend of 70.5 pence a share — split into a normal 55 pence dividend and a special 15.5 pence element — as well as a further 20.7 pence-per-share special dividend that was deferred from the 2019 final dividend payment.

Admiral's share price was up 5.2% to 2,656 pence as of just before midday London time Aug. 12. Barclays analysts said in a research note that Admiral's pretax profit was 23% above analysts' consensus estimates, and that the outperformance was driven by the U.K. motor result.

Admiral's result is heavily influenced by its U.K. motor insurance business, where profit before tax increased to £310.4 million from £251.7 million.

Cristina Nestares, Admiral's U.K. insurance CEO, told analysts that the biggest effect of the coronavirus on Admiral's U.K. motor result was the "strong reduction" in claims frequency as motorists drove less during lockdown. Frequency was down 75% at the beginning of the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown, but was increasing "week on week" and is now down by around 30%, she said.

Nestares said future claims frequency was "a big uncertainty" because of conflicting factors, such as a reduced use of public transport on the one hand, but the recession and potential future movement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus on the other.

She also noted that Admiral had seen higher accidental damage claims inflation because the pandemic reduced capacity in Admiral's repair garages. That meant that more vehicles were written off and that hire-cars offered to drivers while their vehicles are fixed were needed for longer. She added, however, that the company expected this inflation "to come down to more normal levels."