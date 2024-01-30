ADIA, HarbourVest eye Cohance stake; Exponent poised to buy Chanelle

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and private equity firm HarbourVest Partners LLC are in talks to acquire a minority stake in India-based Cohance Lifesciences Ltd., a pharmaceutical platform majority owned by Advent International LP, for $350 million to $400 million, The Economic Times reported, citing two people aware of the development. The potential deal would value Cohance at about $1.5 billion, the report added.

– European middle-market investor Exponent Private Equity LLP is poised to acquire Irish pharmaceutical company Chanelle Pharma Unlimited, The Sunday Times reported.

– Operations-focused private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC is negotiating to acquire Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer Inventia Healthcare Ltd. in a deal that would involve the exit of existing private equity investor InvAscent Capital Partners II Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing multiple people aware of the development. InvAscent and investor Jacob Ballas together own a 40% stake in Inventia, the report added.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm Brynwood Partners Management LLC is weighing the sale of Hometown Food Co., owner of a portfolio of baking brands, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

– Industrials-focused private equity firm AIP LLC discussed a potential bid for UK-based public services provider Serco Group PLC in late 2023, Sky News reported. A source close to Serco said talks with AIP were no longer active, the report added.

