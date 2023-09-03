A10 mulls Sigma sale to Tesla; KKR in talks to invest in Tata Motors EV division

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* A10 Investimentos Ltda. is exploring the sale of lithium deposits exploration and development company Sigma Lithium Corp., and Tesla Inc. is speaking with advisers about a potential bid, Business Standard reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. A10 is the biggest shareholder of Sigma with a 46% stake.

* British Columbia Investment Management Corp., Stonepeak Partners LP and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are planning on purchasing a 34% stake in Associated British Ports from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to a report by Bloomberg News. Associated British Ports' current shareholders also include GIC Pte. Ltd., Omers Infrastructure Management Inc. and Wren House Infrastructure Management Ltd.

* Syntagma Capital SPRL is engaged in exclusive discussions with Eramet SA to acquire steel and metal powder producer Erasteel Inc. PwC is the financial adviser to Syntagma, while Willkie Farr Gallagher is the firm's legal counsel. Syntagma expects to close the transaction in the first half of the year, subject to a definitive agreement and fulfillment of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

* Apollo Global Management Inc. submitted three unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals for a cash offer to acquire John Wood Group PLC. The board of the oil and gas equipment and services company rejected all bids and said they undervalued John Wood's prospects. Apollo has until March 22 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or declare it does not plan to make an offer.

* Investors including KKR & Co. Inc., Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd. and General Atlantic Service Co. LP are in talks with Tata Motors Ltd. to purchase a significant minority stake in the Indian auto manufacturer's electric vehicle division, The Economic Times reported. Tata also started discussions with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

* ChrysCapital is discussing investing about $100 million in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd., according to a report by The Economic Times.

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.