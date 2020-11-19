A Banco Pan deal would be fine, but BTG can do better — analysts

Flush with cash and wanting to grow quickly, Banco BTG Pactual SA has sparked speculation it could take over Banco Pan SA. But analysts say there may be better ways for the Brazilian investment bank to use its capital.

The deal rumors partly stem from BTG Pactual's 2.65 billion reais capital offering. It earmarked a chunk of those proceeds to "accelerate the growth of strategic initiatives" in its "digital retail business."

During a recent conference call, CEO Roberto Sallouti noted that "there are some opportunities for acquisition" and that the company was "analyzing various possibilities."

To some, Banco Pan, which has shifted heavily toward digital banking, represents a natural avenue. BTG Pactual already part-owns the bank, alongside Caixa Econômica Federal's investment holding unit. And the Brazilian government, which owns Caixa, has made clear it wants to downsize state-owned assets.

At the end of August, Caixa Participações SA, the investment holding unit, offloaded all of the 89.6 million preferred shares it owned in Banco Pan. BTG Pactual bought nearly half of those shares, with the rest moving into free float. Caixa Participações still shares ownership of the bank with BTG Pactual, however, through its holding of Banco Pan ordinary shares.

"Clearly, BTG is trying to get into the retail business, and they have the money," Thiago Batista, a bank director with UBS, said in an interview. Banco Pan, he said, would give BTG Pactual a stronger presence in the lower-income retail segment.

Most of BTG Pactual's 40.26 billion reais lending book is geared toward corporations and medium-sized enterprises. By contrast, nearly half of Banco Pan's total credit portfolio consists of loans to individuals, including auto and payroll loans. Put together, Batista said, a combined BTG Pactual and Banco Pan "would be servicing most segments of the Brazilian economy."

Perhaps just as importantly, a Banco Pan tie-up would bring the stable, low-cost deposit funding typical of a retail bank. That could be helpful to BTG Pactual, which is predominantly an investment bank and has struggled with volatile funding sources in the past.

Still, such a deal has drawbacks. Cynthia Cohen Freue, a bank director with S&P Global Ratings, noted that buying Banco Pan might consume "too much capital" in the short term in a period where buffers need to be ample. She characterized the prospective merger as "positive, but entail[ing] certain risks."

Banco Pan also does not neatly fit into BTG Pactual's stated objective to build its digital retail business, as S&P Global Ratings director Rafael Janequine noted. The company raised just over 520 million reais in September 2019 to fund its transformation to digital, but that initiative is still in progress.

"It is not like they are digitally born and they compete in the banking industry with a pure digital business," Janequine said. "They are converting from a traditional bank model."

A better use of capital

UBS' Batista also argued that there are better ways to spend BTG Pactual's capital: namely, to expand its BTG Digital platform, the company's "the key investment" which caters to online retail investors.

The analyst noted that BTG Pactual has lost ground in the space to rival XP Inc, which has "clearly a much stronger business of financial advisors." As a result, there is now a "major valuation gap" between the two players.

If BTG is able to make some acquisitions on the investment side, it might be able to gradually close the gap," he added.

"They can increase [the] stake in Pan if they want to — I'm not saying it would be negative — [but] it would be better" to focus on the retail investment side.

As of Sept. 4, U$1 was equivalent to 5.30 Brazilian reais.