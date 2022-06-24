888 Holdings wraps $500M term loan B for acquisition wide of talk; terms

888 Holdings has completed its $500 million, six-year dollar-denominated term loan B that priced wide of talk at Sofr+CSA+525, with a 0.5% floor and an OID of 85 via a Morgan Stanley-led arranger group, according to sources. Proceeds from the deal will be used to support the takeover of William Hill International, including William Hill’s non-U.S. operations as well as online gambling company Mr. Green. Additional financing for the deal includes €400 million of five-year 7.558% secured bonds offered at 85.364 for a yield of 11.5%, a €300 million offer of six-year E+550 FRNs offered at 85, a £401 million-equivalent euro-denominated term loan A, a £358 million delayed-draw term loan A, and a £150 million multi-currency revolver due 2028 that is expected to be undrawn at close. The company also completed a £163 million equity raise in April to support the deal. The combined business will serve five million active customers from more than 100 countries and occupy a top-three position in the U.K. and Spain and a top-five position across a wide range of markets.
Terms:
|Borrower
|888 Acquisitions LLC
|Issue
|$500 million term loan B
|UoP
|M&A
|Spread
|Sofr+CSA+525
|Sofr+CSA floor
|0.50%
|Price
|85
|Tenor
|6-year
|YTM
|11.34%
|Four-year yield
|12.82%
|Call protection
|101 hard call for 12 months
|Corporate ratings
|B/B1/BB-
|Facility ratings
|B/B1/BB+
|Recovery ratings
|3/2
|Financial covenants
|None
|Arrangers
|MS/JPM/Mediobanca/Barc
|Admin agent
|JPM
|Px Talk
|Sofr+CSA+0.5%/92-93
|Sponsor
|Listed
|Notes
|CSA: flat 10 bps, docs amended in syndication