888 Holdings wraps $500M term loan B for acquisition wide of talk; terms
888 Holdings has completed its $500 million, six-year dollar-denominated term loan B that priced wide of talk at Sofr+CSA+525, with a 0.5% floor and an OID of 85 via a Morgan Stanley-led arranger group, according to sources. Proceeds from the deal will be used to support the takeover of William Hill International, including William Hill’s non-U.S. operations as well as online gambling company Mr. Green. Additional financing for the deal includes €400 million of five-year 7.558% secured bonds offered at 85.364 for a yield of 11.5%, a €300 million offer of six-year E+550 FRNs offered at 85, a £401 million-equivalent euro-denominated term loan A, a £358 million delayed-draw term loan A, and a £150 million multi-currency revolver due 2028 that is expected to be undrawn at close. The company also completed a £163 million equity raise in April to support the deal. The combined business will serve five million active customers from more than 100 countries and occupy a top-three position in the U.K. and Spain and a top-five position across a wide range of markets.

Terms:

Borrower 888 Acquisitions LLC
Issue $500 million term loan B
UoP M&A
Spread Sofr+CSA+525
Sofr+CSA floor 0.50%
Price 85
Tenor 6-year
YTM 11.34%
Four-year yield 12.82%
Call protection 101 hard call for 12 months
Corporate ratings B/B1/BB-
Facility ratings B/B1/BB+
Recovery ratings 3/2
Financial covenants None
Arrangers MS/JPM/Mediobanca/Barc
Admin agent JPM
Px Talk Sofr+CSA+0.5%/92-93
Sponsor Listed
Notes CSA: flat 10 bps, docs amended in syndication 

 