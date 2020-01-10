3-bank merger paves way for central Texas franchise, potential IPO

J. Bruce Bugg Jr. is no stranger to tackling a banking challenge in the midst of nationwide economic upheaval.

Bugg is chairman, president and CEO of Southwest Bancshares Inc., Texas Hill Country Bancshares Inc. and Capitol of Texas Bancshares Inc., three community banks in central Texas that during the week of June 29 announced plans to merge in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Bugg launched Southwest Bancshares in June 2007, just before the financial crisis, and opened Texas Hill Country Bancshares in April 2009, with the Great Recession under way. Capitol of Texas Bancshares opened in July 2017.

The merger between the banks and their units — Bank of San Antonio, Texas Hill Country Bank and Bank of Austin — marks the second Texas bank deal announced in 2020, a year characterized by deal terminations as fallout from the coronavirus has upended the economy. Two Texas banks, Independent Bank Group Inc. and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., terminated a $3.12 billion merger of equals in May citing disruptions from the pandemic.

In an interview July 1, Bugg said the three-way merger talks began "well over a year ago," before COVID-19 hit. His banks have never had a heavy brick-and-mortar focus — the three operate just a handful of physical branches, instead preferring to invest in mobile banking options. That precedent is serving him well amid the coronavirus pandemic as customers look for contact-free options and the country adapts to new social distancing norms.

Even before COVID-19, Bugg estimated that between 95% and 97% of the banks' deposits were electronic.

"Not knowingly, of course, we were prepared for a COVID-19-type situation," he said. "I suspect banks that were more dependent upon the branch banking, where the customers will come in or go to the drive-in windows, are probably rethinking that."

'Huge growth' in central Texas

Bugg said the three banks are seeking scale and a leaner operating structure to position them for further growth in a rapidly expanding part of the country. He is well-versed in projections for population growth — in addition to running the three central Texas banks, he is chairman of the state's transportation department and in this role meets annually with the state demographer.

"The population is just right at 30 million for the entire state, but we're projecting over the next 30 years that we will basically grow to about 47 million to 50 million total population," Bugg said.

San Antonio and Austin are some of the fastest-growing major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and Bugg said the area between the two known as Texas Hill Country is also expanding, in part from an influx of retirees moving to the region from California.

"There's been a huge growth that has occurred along the I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio," Bugg said. "This central Texas area is going to continue to grow and prosper."

The three banks are set to combine in a deal that would create an institution with about $1.5 billion in assets. The merger will consolidate the three banks' back-office operations into the Bank of San Antonio, which did a major IT upgrade in 2019. Bugg said the combination is just good business.

"If you have three separate bank charters, you're going to have three separate audits, you're going to have three separate IT contracts for all your IT needs, you're going to have three separate examinations," he said.

But the banks will preserve their distinct cultures and, to this end, will keep their respective names and executive management teams. Each bank has its own shareholder base, but there is significant overlap between the three institutions.

As far as future aspirations for the combined bank, Bugg said, the three-way merger is a way to achieve lean operating costs, focus on relationships and organically grow a central Texas banking franchise. Over the longer term, the combined bank may consider going public.

"There's no magic number that I have in mind, and there's no magic date," he said. "But what I've shared with the board is this certainly does open the door to optionality, including an IPO."