1Q22 Wrap: Strong start, then upheaval, leaves leveraged loan volume at $109B

Geopolitical risk was at the forefront in the first quarter, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine gripped asset classes worldwide and cast a thick pall of uncertainty over the financial landscape. The leveraged loan segment was not immune to the volatility, as the loan secondary market endured an acute selloff in early March, before retracing some of that move, with new issuance essentially halting amid the tumult.

While overshadowed by more-recent global events, the leveraged loan primary market started the new year hot, with $72.7 billion of supply in the first month alone, the second-busiest January on record, according to LCD. That represents 67% of the first quarter's total institutional volume of $108.5 billion (as of March 21). Fervent demand by investors with heaps of cash to put to work led to deal oversubscriptions, and pricing terms that were generally at or tight of talk during this period.

On the demand side, that strong start was buoyed by a favorable technical environment as retail cash inflows to loan funds and ETFs soared. At the same time, CLO issuance was choppy, at $27.5 billion through March 21, with 52% of that amount coming in February. For CLOs, that figure is well off the pace that kicked off a record-setting 2021, when full first-quarter issuance was $39.8 billion.

Retail fund flows in most of 2022’s first quarter swelled by historic proportions (a $2.29 billion weekly inflow in February was the largest ever) as investors flocked to the floating-rate asset class due to inflation concerns and in anticipation of rising rates. As it came to pass, uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and rippling economic effects rattled investors, and the weekly measure of retail fund flows turned negative in mid-March, according to Lipper, just as the Federal Reserve ushered in a 25 bps rate hike. It was the first time since early December that loan mutual funds and ETFs had registered an outflow. Still, loan fund inflows in the first quarter through mid-March totaled $18.2 billion (including monthly reporters), the most for any quarter since the third quarter of 2013.

Overall institutional loan issuance in the first quarter was driven heavily by M&A, at $72.8 billion. While that is a five-quarter low by dollar amount, it represents 67% of total volume during the quarter, the highest share since the third quarter of 2018. Private equity–backed transactions were the primary driver, with $39.3 billion of LBO volume, accounting for more than half of that total acquisition-related supply (54%), anchored by such benchmark deals as athenahealth ($6.9 billion) and McAfee ($5.16 billion). Loan issuance to support new LBOs also compared favorably to the prior quarter's $20.4 billion and exceeded the $36.9 billion mark from the same period a year ago.

Acquisition financing from private equity–backed companies and corporate M&A in the first quarter of $17.9 billion and $15.5 billion, respectively, were both lower relative to the first and fourth quarters of 2021. Looking only at transactions from sponsored borrowers, combined LBO and M&A issuance tallied $57.3 billion, or 79% of all M&A supply. Non-sponsored M&A issuance totaled $15.5 billion, for a 21% share.

Opportunistic activity, including refinancing and dividend recapitalizations, mustered just $25.3 billion over a turbulent first three months of the year, a 23% share of the total, which is the lowest level since the second quarter of 2020 for both. Loan volume for these purposes took a back seat to M&A in January, and was not material in the rest of the quarter amid the volatility.

Of particular note, the trend of investors accommodating an increasing amount of riskier, lower-rated loans continued in the first quarter. Issuance of credits with at least one B- equivalent rating hit 51% during the quarter, a record, while B/B+ rated paper captured 28% of the total and BB- or higher accounted for 10%. For some perspective, the prior record for B- issuance as a share of the market was 40%, in 2021. In the first quarter, 72% of the B- supply came in January, with the top five largest B- transactions accounting for $21.4 billion of supply, all launched in that month.

As the war in Ukraine unfolded and price volatility erupted across the markets, primary issuance dried up and pricing widened. Some deals already in market were forced to the sidelines, and those that did get completed featured significant pricing concessions. The ratio of downward to upward flexes fell to 1.1x in February, from 10.5x in January. Through March 21, there were 13 upward flexes, with no deals flexing tighter, in the month.

With that, pricing naturally moved wider, on average. The new-issue spread for institutional loans ballooned to 431 bps in March, the highest it has been since May 2020. That is up from 405 bps in February and 374 bps in January, which was an 11-month low. The average yield to maturity of 5.35% in March was 92 bps higher than where it stood in January, marking its highest level since November 2020. In addition, underlying benchmark rates rose during the quarter, with three-month rates for both Libor (0.96%) and term Sofr (0.56%) higher than floors on the majority of new loans issued. Some 63% of first quarter’s loans had a floor of 50 bps, while another 33% had a floor of 75 bps or 100 bps. The average floor on new institutional term loans was 0.58% as of March 22.

On the subject of pricing, this marked the first quarter following the transition to the Sofr base rate from Libor for new issues. The massive supply flow in January showed that the loan market was able to make the adjustment without disruption. While there were some Libor-based deals issued during the quarter, which were tied to add-ons and or with financing underwritten in 2021, the vast majority of new deals were based off Sofr (98% of the busy January market), with some variations relating to credit spread adjustments.

Notably, 61% of the Sofr deals priced in January included a CSA curve, while 35% had no CSA. The balance shifted in February, albeit with a much smaller sample, to 42% with a curve and 47% with no CSA.