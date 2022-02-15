1Q22 HY Wrap: Volume swoons to 13-quarter low as barriers to entry mount

After back-to-back annual records through the pandemic, high-yield issuance spiraled lower through the first quarter as investors recoiled from a sector beset by rate volatility and exogenous risks rippling out from the conflict in Ukraine. Issuance of $37.1 billion for 2022 through March 18 was down 72% from last year's unprecedented pace, pointing to the lowest quarterly total since the final three months of 2018.

For context, the year-to-date total reflects just 61 completed new-issue tranches, versus 227 in the first quarter last year. Note that an additional four tranches priced March 23-24, totaling $3.3 billion, which are not reflected in the total. Even so, the quarter was on track for the thinnest slate of offerings since issuers placed 55 tranches over the first three months of 2016, totaling $36.1 billion, when shocks related to plunging oil prices largely shuttered the primary markets over the first two months that year.

January's $24 billion of issuance accounted for the bulk of the quarter's total volume, as issuance slowed to $9.3 billion in February, and $3.7 billion for the first 18 days of March. The comparisons were stark: the latest March total paled in comparison to the $60 billion priced in March 2021, or the highest issuance amount for any month on record, per LCD data since 2005. March 2022 featured the lowest high-yield volume for any month since the high-yield primary reopened in April 2020, while also trailing all pre-pandemic March totals since 2009.

The first new money offering in 2022 showcased the wild ride for new paper through the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises, in a liability management exercise on Jan. 4, priced an upsized $1 billion issue of 5.375% 5.5-year senior notes at par, or T+395. By the time the FOMC was meeting on March 15 to prep a kick-off rate hike in the face of the Ukraine conflict, the notes were scraping lows at 91% of par, or T+539.

While leveraged finance volumes were down across the board — institutional loan volume tumbled to $105 billion in the first quarter to March 18, versus a record-paced $158 billion a year earlier (the quarter concluded with $185 billion of total loan issuance) — high-yield volumes accounted for less than a quarter of the total, or the lowest share for bonds since the final quarter of 2018. The Ukraine conflict upended demand across risk markets, but loans were the clear avenue of choice for investors and issuers alike over the first half of the quarter, as markets braced for the Fed's rate-hike liftoff in March.

Changing on the fly

Already by Feb. 8, seven issuers — Fertitta Entertainment LLC, athenahealth Group Inc, Covis Pharma BV, McAfee Corp., Prince International Corp., Scientific Games Corp. and Virtusa Corp. — had opted to reduce or scrap proposed high-yield bond offerings, in favor of larger concurrent loan placements. For context, there were 14 such reworkings for all of 2021, and just four in 2020.

Bids collapse

Reflecting declines over 10 of the first 11 weeks of the year, the average bid for LCD's 15-bond sample of liquid high-yield bonds touched 96.05% of par as of March 17, down from 103.92 at the end of 2021 and marking a low since April 2020. The 95.89 price for the S&P U.S. High Yield Bond Index on March 15 — one day before the FOMC's first rate hike since 2018 — marked a low reading since May 2020. The 6.23% yield that day was a high since July 2020, and the T+400 spread was a new high since November 2020.

Returns plummet

The total return for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index was negative 5.1% for the quarter to March 18, erasing the return for all of 2021. While that performance was less severe relative to the S&P 500 (negative 8.6%) and the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (negative 7.5%), it marked substantial underperformance versus a 1.5% loss for the S&P/LSTA Performing Leveraged Loan index.

Running for cover

Investors pulled $20.9 billion from U.S. high-yield retail funds over the first 11 weeks of 2022, following on $13.03 billion of outflows in 2021, and accelerating the reversal from the $38.3 billion of inflows in 2020. Over the comparable 2021 period, loan funds recorded nearly $13 billion of net inflows.

Yields spike higher, concessions mount

The average yield at issuance across the relatively shallow pool of high-yield offerings through March 18 increased to 6.05%, up 41 bps on the quarter and 66 bps year-over year. It is the first quarterly average with a 6% handle since the second quarter in 2020. As well, investors were circumspect in approaching new offerings. Less than half of the tranches priced in the first quarter were finalized at the tight end of talk or through formal guidance, a pandemic-era low. The quarterly average for such outcomes in 2020 and 2021 was above 70%.

Notably, the T+481 average option-adjusted spread at issuance senior unsecured offerings in March was up from T+361 in January, and at a high since the fourth quarter of 2020, LCD data show.

Refinancing scope narrows

As yields inflated, issuers earmarked about 56% of the proceeds from first quarter offerings for refinancing efforts, down sharply from 79% in the same quarter last year. The 39% share for refinancing-driven deals in the fourth quarter marked a low reading for any quarter since the third quarter of 2015.