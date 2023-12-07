Whitepaper: Vital statistics: Using technology to make better data-driven decisions

In the current turbulent economic and geopolitical climate, effective sourcing management is vital for all organizations, and the focus is often on business-critical purchases. But the current volatility has also introduced more of a focus on ensuring stability of supply.

This whitepaper, produced in partnership with Supply Management Insider, explores the factors that are holding businesses back from setting an efficient sourcing management strategy, the associated risks as well as how the vast amount of internal and external data can be translated into actionable insights.