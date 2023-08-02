We’re not there yet – 18 coronavirus lessons from supply chain and financial data

The impact on supply chains has been widespread with autos, electronics, capital goods, commodities and apparel sectors experiencing slowdown in sales and availability of parts in their supply chains, according to the latest research by Panjiva, the supply chain intelligence unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This report takes two approaches to analyzing the fallout from the SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on global trade and corporate supply chains. The first draws on over 50 reports from Panjiva Research to identify 11 themes emerging on an event-driven basis. The second takes a more programmatic approach to combining stock price performance and supply chain characteristics to identify seven examples of differentiated corporate performance.

“Many companies are applying lessons learned during the trade war between the U.S. and China,” says Chris Rogers, Supply Chain Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “While many firms are using expedited deliveries to maintain their supply chains, second order effects are also emerging with the apparel industry now seeing a shortage in materials due to an earlier lack of supplies from China. Global supply chains are expected to take an extended period to fully recover.”