US climate bill to set slow path to low-carbon economy

The bill for an American Power Act is full of compromise. Earlier plans for a cap-and-trade program - a tool designed to achieve emission reductions at the lowest economy-wide cost - have been watered down and industrial sources will not be covered by the "national pollution reduction plan" until 2016. To protect US manufacturers from carbon leakage, a controversial border tax will apply to imports from countries that have not taken action to limit emissions to a comparable amount, unless there is a global agreement to address climate change.
