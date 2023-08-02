UK Government announces mandatory carbon reporting

The UK Government today announced that around 1,800 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange will have to publish their emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from April 2013.The move is welcomed by the Confederation of British Industry, who have been arguing that regulation will benefit businesses and their investors by creating standard measures and a common reporting approach. Trucost has been monitoring the carbon reporting of FTSE All-Share companies for the Environment Agency since 2004 - see Environmental Disclosures for examples of best practice reporting. The most recent research showed that although 99% of companies in the FTSE All-Share refer to environmental policies in the annual report, only 22% disclosure metrics on carbon emissions that would comply with the Government's guidelines. This presents a challenge, and an opportunity, for many UK listed businesses. It will be important for businesses to find cost effective and efficient means of reporting carbon emissions in order to comply with this new regulation. There will also be an opportunity for leading companies to differentiate their reporting and improve their reputation. Some of the key areas that companies will need to consider include:
- How to identify the relevant environmental key performance indicators
- Cost effective ways of measuring environmental impacts across operating sites, products and suppliers
- Identifying best practice validation and assurance methods that will make sure your reporting is compliant
- How to report clearly and in a way that will improve your reputation with customers and stakeholders
- Which software solutions are appropriate for the business landscape in which you operate