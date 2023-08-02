The environmental and social costs of global business water use add up to around $1.9 trillion per year, according to new research by Trucost for the TEEB for Business Coalition, Natural Capital at Risk: The Top 100 Externalities of Business.

In fact, because water assets are overexploited and undervalued in many countries, this creates an opportunity for forward-thinking businesses to use external environmental costs to inform their business strategies. For example, Yarra Valley Water recently calculated the true environmental costs of water to better understand how to allocate its own water resources. The results are highlighted in a white paper authored by Trucost, V aluing Water to Drive More Effective Decisions, which aims to spark discussion around integrating the true cost of water into the decision-making of companies and regulators.