Our featured news article this month comes straight from our Data Dispatch team, where they leveraged advertising forecasts, sourced from Magna Global, to understand how COVID has affected the ad market. Specifically, our team delves into the linear TV and digital ad markets.
TMT News & Insights: February 2021
LCD Case Study: Streamlining Internal Processes with Automated Data Delivery
LCD Case Study: Using Leveraged Loan Data to Assess a Bank’s Portfolio Risk
LCD Case Study: Digging Deep on Leveraged Loans
Cloud Maturity and Cloud Skills: Moving Up the Learning Curve
- Theme Technology, Media & Telecom
- Segment Corporations
- Tags Technology, Media & Telecom
