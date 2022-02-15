Taking Advantage of Issuance Trends in 2020

Global bond issuances are expected to increase on account of lower interest rates through most of 2020

Capital flows into emerging markets are expected to remain strong with 2019 witnessing the first $1 trillion reading for the first three quarters of any year 1

However, investors are becoming increasingly risk averse and selective in their deployment of assets

In line with these trends, how does a Capital Markets business differentiate itself from competition?

Recently S&P Global Ratings Research published its view on the global bond markets.2 It expects issuance volumes to grow 4.2% in 2020 with total (rated and unrated) non-financial bond issuance expected to grow by about 4%-8% in 2020 on the back of continued easing of monetary policy by the Fed, the European Central Bank's (ECB's) recent stimulus package (opening the door to direct purchases of corporate debt), a healthy pipeline of maturing debt over the next three years globally, and the relative attractiveness of corporate debt amid ultralow (and negative) yields on benchmark government bonds in developed countries. This follows an already strong 2019 with issuances expected to grow 12.7% based on results through September 30. While rising geopolitical risks, trade disputes, and amplified capital market volatility will invariably weigh on bond markets, central banks will likely remain highly accommodative for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020. This is likely to support capital flows into emerging markets, thus continuing to support bond issuance.

On the demand side, while the last few years have witnessed a remarkable growth in new issuers with an initial 'B-' rating, going forward investors may be selective in their asset allocation. Even though the continued search for yield should support demand for new issuance, as global growth slows, markets could exhibit some caution toward debt rated 'B' and lower.3

Success will depend on the ability to achieve long-term benefits from new analytics and technologies, focusing on issuers likely to be well-received by capital markets, faster idea generation and go to market strategies, streamlining workflows across divisions and building a culture for innovation.

To help achieve this, S&P Global Market Intelligence supports Ratings Advisory, Bond Origination and Loan Syndication activities by:

Estimating credit scores, which are developed based on S&P Global Ratings criteria. 4

Comparing firms to their rated peers, to help with investor positioning and comparable pricing

Forming a view on funding options through financial and scenario analysis

For more information, read our case study on a large South East Asian investment bank.

