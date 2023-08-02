Supply chain risk from rising energy and carbon costs

Britvic has become the first British company to issue a profit warning following the recent spike in oil prices.Britvic has become the first British company to issue a profit warning following the recent spike in oil prices. It's shares fell almost 12% as a result (Britvic warns over rising costs) . As Britvic is finding, rising input costs from commodity price spikes and carbon taxation present increasing (and often very sudden) financial risk to supply chains. Energy and carbon are inextricably linked and many businesses are now examining the carbon emissions profile of their supply chains in order to mitigate risk from supplier pass though costs. Managing carbon emissions also presents important opportunities to reduce costs and improve supply chain efficiency. Have you identified the risk and opportunity to your supply chain from increasing energy and carbon costs? Trucost and Rosslyn Analytics invite you to complete a ‘3-minute-survey' to find out how far organisations are considering these issues. In return for your support, Trucost will send you a FREE Environmental Skyline, providing an instant overview of the scale of this financial risk to your organisation.
