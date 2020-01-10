 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/state-of-south-korean-ott-video-subscription content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

State of South Korean OTT Video: Subscription

COVID-19 Impact Will Shrink Number Of New US Smart City Projects

Poland's Broadband Revs Shot Up 40% In '18-'19 With Rising Speeds

Broadband-Only Homes Near 30% of U.S. Households in Q2'20

Diversity and Inclusion in IT – Plenty of Positive Intent, but a Long Way to Go...


State of South Korean OTT Video: Subscription

Highlights

The following post comes from Kagan, a research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

To learn more about our TMT (Technology, Media & Telecommunications) products and/or research, please request a demo.

Netflix entered South Korea in January 2016 with few established partnerships and minimal local content. Netflix has since devoted significant investment to creating award-winning local original content that has disrupted the South Korean media ecosystem.

The parents of Pooq and Oksusu have decided to combine services in order to consolidate content and resources. The services signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2019, but as of July 2019, the service has yet to launch. The new service is being promoted as an open platform that will seek content and investment from outside sources. It will target the South Korean market and also expand throughout Asia.

Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video continues to hold little sway in South Korea. Its parent has not developed a robust e-commerce infrastructure that would offer synergies with the video platform. Currently, there is not a dedicated South Korea Amazon website nor a Prime subscription available for the country. Prime Video lacks local original content to drive subscribership on its own. Amazon will continue to struggle until these factors are addressed.

Pricing

Unlike most Asia-Pacific markets, Netflix is reasonably priced among its OTT peers in South Korea. Earlier in 2019, Netflix trialed a mobile-only subscription available for approximately 6,500 South Korean won per month. The trial has ended and there is no indication the plan will be revisited. We estimate a reduced-price, mobile-only tier would result in cannibalization in the Korean market. This strategy is better suited for markets like India, where the lower-priced tier attracts those who cannot afford a full-priced tier yet does not hold enough relative value for those who can afford the more expensive tier to switch to the cheaper one.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Research

State Of Chinese OTT Video: Subscription

Learn More
  • Research

Asia-Pacific Subscription Online Video 5-Year Outlook

Learn More