Sprint announces supply chain partnership with Trucost

It was with great pride that we saw Sprint announce their supply chain partnership with us last week.

In many ways, for us at Trucost, this is a culmination of sorts. Trucost was formed in the year 2000 primarily to assist companies in developing a comprehensive understanding of their own direct and supply chain impacts, and so seeing this supply chain disclosure by Sprint in the public domain, using Trucost's analysis, has been very rewarding. Few companies disclose, let alone understand, the full nature of their Scope 3 impacts, and so for Sprint, this puts them in an elite category with the likes of HP, and others such as IBM, P&G, Walmart, Unilever, Nike, etc. that are at the forefront of environmental initiatives. All companies can be asked to do is maximize their efficiencies, while seeking innovative ways of reducing impacts. As our landmark UN report showed last year, corporate activity accounts for just about 40% of all global environmental impacts, and for many sectors, it is the supply chain that is the majority. As we were able to show in the Sprint analysis , a majority of the supply chain impacts come from suppliers to Sprint's suppliers. And so supply chain management becomes a key, vital tool in achieving maximum efficiencies, while seeking cost reductions as well. It is thrilling to see our work expand in this area, now also tapping into areas of supply chain resource risk and environmental profit and loss scenario analysis capabilities. Sprint has been happy to share this work publicly and we are proud to have been a part of it. Trucost works with many other corporates who wish not to be named, and find this sort of work interesting for internal reasons as well. As the GreenBiz piece pointed out, we see many corporates considering further steps down the supply chain. Risks abound from resource availability, increased cost as well as opportunities to drive cost reduction and find impact savings all at the same time. Look forward to further announcements on this as we go forward. We look forward to the time when more companies are knowledgeable and transparent about their supply chain emissions and other environmental impacts. The time can't be far from when companies are measured as to the quality of their efforts in this area as well, and with Trucost's comprehensive, cost effective solutions in this area, we look forward to continuing to be a key component in this growingly important area.