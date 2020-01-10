Spanish Operators Offer The Largest Variety Of Bundles In Europe

Highlights

Kagan's analysis examined 287 bundles offered by 40 of the largest operators in Western Europe. 63 of those were offered by Spanish operators and 28 of those were offered by Telefonica (Movistar+).

The affordability of bundles in Spain ranges between 1.0% and 6.6% of gross national income per capita at purchasing power parity — the biggest range among the European countries.

The overall trend for service providers has been to reduce the number of bundles for simplicity and to introduce a level of customization for flexibility — for example, Vodafone's model.

The following post comes from Kagan, a research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

