 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/south-korean-telcos-drive-next-wave-of-growth-through-home-iot-opportunities content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List
S&P Global Market Intelligence

South Korean Telcos Drive Next Wave Of Growth Through Home IoT Opportunities

COVID-19 Impact Will Shrink Number Of New US Smart City Projects

Poland's Broadband Revs Shot Up 40% In '18-'19 With Rising Speeds

Broadband-Only Homes Near 30% of U.S. Households in Q2'20

Diversity and Inclusion in IT – Plenty of Positive Intent, but a Long Way to Go...


South Korean Telcos Drive Next Wave Of Growth Through Home IoT Opportunities

If you’re an existing client, read the full article on Market Intelligence
Click here

With the rise of artificial intelligence and internet of things-related technologies, TV is becoming an important part of the smart home experience. In South Korea, where multichannel penetration is estimated to exceed 170% by 2019, telcos are leveraging established subscriber bases and adopting new strategies to drive the next wave of growth.

Most of the South Korean telcos' growth strategies are focused on developing new revenue streams from consumer interest in the connected or smart home while remaining committed to their multichannel and broadband businesses. An IoT hub, which connects devices and acts as a voice assistant to control the connected devices, is key to managing the smart home experience. Having released their branded smart devices that include this capability, KT Corp., SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and LG U+ are strategizing to upsell these devices and smart home services to existing subscribers.

The growth of the home IoT business is also anticipated to boost the broadband sector. South Korean telcos are focusing on upgrading households to giga plans with download speeds of 500 Mbps or more. In addition to the requirement on multichannel packs, SKT and LG U+ only offer a promotional smart home service discount to households who use giga broadband as part of the home service bundle. KT and LG U+ reported 5.2 million and 2 million giga broadband subscribers, respectively, as of June 2019.

Global Multichannel is a service of Kagan, a media market research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo