According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, about 63,667 MW of new power generation resources in the U.S. are projected to come into service this year, while 10,693 MW are set to be retired, leaving a net gain of 52,974 MW. More than three-quarters of the new capacity is from solar and wind, while about half of the capacity to be retired comes from three nuclear plants.
The ERCOT region is expected to see the greatest amount of new capacity with 19,928 MW comprised mostly of wind and solar resources. Areas outside an organized ISO or RTO, including the southeastern U.S. and the western U.S. excluding the California ISO region, are projected to see 13,752 MW added, the majority of which will come from solar resources. The Midcontinent ISO and Southwest Power Pool regions are together expected to add more than 10,000 MW of wind alone. More than half of the capacity expected to be retired is in the PJM Interconnection region.
Snapshot: U.S. Power Market Outlook 2021
