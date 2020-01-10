Regulatory Overhaul Needed For Sustainable MSO Operations In Central America

A top issue in regulation discussions at Andina Link Costa Rica 2019, held Sept. 3-5 in San Jose, Costa Rica, was how to overhaul the current Central America regulatory framework to accommodate convergent telecommunications, with different perspectives expressed by regulators, market experts and operators.

LAC-ISP association President Basilio Perez proposed implementing asymmetric regulations differentiated by size. According to Perez, less stringent regulations for small ISPs would boost broadband penetration and encourage competition in the broadband market. Perez cited Brazil, which has more than 11,000 small ISPs serving four million broadband subscribers. According to Kagan estimates, during 2018, small ISP net additions represented 84.5% of total broadband net additions in Brazil, boosting their market share to 19.7%. Furthermore, small ISPs fiber net additions represented 64.9% of total fiber net additions during 2018.

Costa Rican regulators recognize the challenges of defining a regulatory framework in a convergent market. Edwin Estrada Hernandez, vice minister of telecommunications, indicated it would be difficult to regulate over-the-top provision, with such regulations potentially clashing with freedom of expression rights. Gilbert Camacho Mora, president of Sutel, Costa Rica's telecommunications regulator, mentioned interinstitutional collaboration as key to developing an effective regulatory framework to support convergent telecommunications.

Juan Manuel Campos Avila from Ciber Regulación Consultores and William Villalobos Herrera from Hulbert Volio Montero Abogados agreed that the current regulatory framework needs an update. Campos Avila called regulations created in an analog environment outdated in a digital world, while Villalobos Herrera said a new regulatory framework should allow telcos to recover their infrastructure investments without harming competition.

On the operator side, Gonzalo Gomez Rodriguez, regulation advisor at Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad, and José Gutiérrez Salazar, new business and regulation manager at Cabletica SA, identified network sustainability as key for a new regulatory framework. One way to achieve this, Gutiérrez Salazar said, is allowing operators to charge content delivery fees.

By year-end 2018, the Costa Rican multichannel market had 883,887 subscribers, while the broadband subscriber base reached 834,784. Kagan forecasts the broadband market to overtake pay TV in 2019 due to broadband's faster growth rate.

Gutiérrez Salazar cited the regulator's 2019 increase of the "canon," an annual tax, by 2 billion Costa Rican colones, or $3.5 million, across Costa Rica's telecom industry as excessive regulatory pressure. He noted that the amount equates to the increase in Costa Rica's telecom revenues during 2018. By comparison, those 2 billion colones in higher telecom tax would represent less than 2% of total revenues Kagan estimates the country's multichannel industry generated in 2018.

HBM Group regulation adviser Maryleana Mendez Jiménez complemented the reform-minded perspective with a list of steps necessary to achieve an investment-friendly regulatory framework, including:

Reducing the cost of network deployment.

Simplifying procedures.

Auctioning the 700 MHz band.

Effectively using the universal service telecommunications fund.

Using public-private partnerships to articulate telecommunication policies.

As of Sept. 16, 2019, US$1 was equivalent to 579.50 Costa Rican colon.

