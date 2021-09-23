 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/real-estate-news-and-analysis-june-edition content esgSubNav
In This List
Blog

Real Estate News and Analysis - June Edition
Blog

Q&A: Data That Delivers - Automating the Credit Risk Workflow

Blog

Gauging Supply Chain Risk In Volatile Times

Blog

Understanding the Basics of Social Housing Providers and Associations (SHPAs)

Case Study

Supporting the Strategic Overhaul of a Large Corporation’s Credit Risk System


Real Estate News and Analysis - June Edition

Rising share prices and optimism about a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic are fueling increased M&A involving real estate investment trusts, following a pall that lasted for most of 2020.

Learn more about Real Estate and REITs
Click Here