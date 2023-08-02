PUMA EP&L wins Guardian Sustainable Business Awards

Congratulations to PUMA on winning the Guardian Sustainable Business Awards 2012!PUMA has been announced as the overall winner of this year's Guardian Sustainable Business Awards, taking first place for their Environmental Profit & Loss Account (E P&L), produced in association with Trucost and PwC. The E P&L, released in 2011, made PUMA the first global business to put a true value on the natural resources used and the environmental impacts caused by providing products to its customers. The Guardian judging panel was particularly impressed with this project, saying Puma had demonstrated "real pioneering leadership, aimed at a wide audience, seemingly against self interest". They also praised Puma for putting hard numbers on the cost of preserving biodiversity and for "mainstreaming" the system into the core of its business. In addition, PUMA took first place in the Biodiversity category, sponsored by Friends of the Earth, and Jochen Zeitz, Chief Sustainability Officer at PPR, was named runner-up in the Sustainable Business Leader of the Year category. Find out more about the PUMA Environmental Profit & Loss Account
