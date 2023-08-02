Powell Says Fed Policy 'Well Positioned' To Keep Economy Growing

The Federal Reserve's interest rate policy is "well positioned" to support the U.S. economic expansion, but officials are prepared to adjust rates if they need to, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Nov. 25.

The central bank's current benchmark rate is "likely to remain appropriate" as long as the economic outlook does not change substantially, Powell said at a speech in Providence, R.I. But Fed policy is "not on a preset course" and officials are monitoring the effects of their three rate cuts this year, as well as any developments that may pop up, he said.

"If the outlook changes materially, policy will change as well," Powell said at the annual meeting of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

The Fed has lowered its benchmark rate three times this year to help shield the economy from weaker global growth and trade tensions, though officials have signaled they may pause their policy easing at their next meeting in December. Futures markets currently expect the Fed to stay on hold at the meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Global economic developments have been "holding back overall economic growth" and led to declines in manufacturing output, Powell said. Slower momentum abroad has held back U.S. exporters and presents "a risk that the weakness may spread more broadly," and trade policy uncertainties are weighing on some businesses' decisions, the Fed chief said.

But the overall economic outlook remains favorable, partly because consumer spending makes up 70% of the economy and "continues to be strong."

Much of Powell's remarks centered on how the Fed can build on the gains of the now 11-yearlong expansion, the longest in U.S. history. Continued growth is benefiting low- and middle-income communities "to a degree that has not been felt for many years," Powell said, noting that was a key takeaway from the central bank's round of listening sessions this year across the country.

"The benefits of the long expansion are only now reaching many communities, and there is plenty of room to build on the impressive gains achieved so far," Powell said.

The Fed can play a role "by steadfastly pursuing our goals of maximum employment and price stability," but Congress can also evaluate policy changes that could help drive innovation and boosting labor force participation.

"At this point in the long expansion, I see the glass as much more than half full," Powell said. "With the right policies, we can fill it further, building on the gains so far and spreading the benefits more broadly to all Americans."