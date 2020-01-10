Poland's Broadband Revs Shot Up 40% In '18-'19 With Rising Speeds

Poland's fixed broadband market has been in a phase of stagnation caused by the sharp rise in the number of mobile broadband users. Slow subscriber base growth in such a competitive environment meant declines of average revenues per user and revenues until 2017, a trend that has reversed since 2018.

In 2016, the number of mobile broadband subscribers exceeded those of fixed broadband as Poland entered the "post-PC" era. The rapidly increasing coverage of 4G/LTE networks has enabled mobile broadband to become the real alternative for wired networks. Poland had the highest take-up of mobile broadband in the EU at 175.7% as of June 2019, according to Digital Agenda Scoreboard, well above the EU average of 100.2%. As a result, fixed broadband subscriber growth slowed. This, combined with the competitive specifics of Poland's market, pushed down ARPU over the seven years until 2017. From 2015 on, as fixed broadband sub growth stagnated, the falling ARPU also pushed down revenues to 2.7 billion zlotys (US$726.3 million) in 2017. In our 2018 report, we predicted the rebound of fixed broadband revenues, which actually has occurred even more sharply.

In the last two years, Poland's fixed broadband revenues rose by 40% to 3.84 billion zlotys (US$1 billion). Dynamic growth of Poland's economy, a larger number of newly built homes that need to be connected and low fixed broadband penetration in comparison with other EU members were factors that increased subscribers. At the same time, the demand for higher and higher connection speeds remained constant. Over the last five years, the share of broadband connections with the speed exceeding 100 Mbps has risen from 5.2% in 2014 to 50.4% in 2019, which translates into 3.7 million subscribers that moved to higher priced tiers. This caused a sharp rise in ARPU and boosted revenues.

