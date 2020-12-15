Path to Carbon-Free Power Generation by 2035

Less than 40% of U.S. power generation is currently from carbon-free sources, including renewables, hydroelectric and nuclear power.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, natural gas and coal generation combine for nearly 60% of the U.S. power mix in 2021. To achieve carbon-free generation by 2035, it is estimated that 4.8 billion MWh of natural gas, coal and oil generation would theoretically need to be replaced by 2035.

How well are the U.S. regional power markets positioned for carbon-free power generation by 2035 in the current state of play?

Get essential insights into our projected generation mix of U.S. regional power markets (2020-2035) to learn more.