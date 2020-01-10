Paramount Pictures One Of The Crown Jewels In CBS Acquisition Of Viacom

Much of the recent trade press surrounding Viacom Inc. has been the dismal performance of its cable networks. Now that the company has finally come to a deal on Aug. 13 to merge back into CBS Corp., some may be focused on the possibility that management could develop a direct-to-consumer strategy around Paramount Pictures and the content owned by the various Viacom cable networks.

We believe Wall Street has ascribed very little value to Paramount Pictures due to its poor financial performance in recent years, even though just three years ago Wanda Group was on the verge of buying a minority stake in the studio at a valuation of close to $10 billion.

Despite negative returns in the filmed entertainment division since fiscal 2015, recent trends have been positive and management has said the studio will be profitable in fiscal 2019.

We have ascribed a $7.5 billion valuation to the filmed entertainment assets, part of which could be unlocked via a minority investor in the studio or via a DTC offering bundled with CBS All Access and Showtime. In addition, the company is speeding up the rollout of its over-the-top streaming service CBSN Local, which by early 2020 will be in all 13 major markets where the company has TV stations. A bundled DTC service could provide additional cash flow and make the acquisition look like a bargain in hindsight. It is already one of the cheapest cable network deals in recent memory, at a seller's multiple of 6.5x calendar year 2019 estimated cash flow and 5.6x after factoring in $500 million in synergies.

Viacom originally acquired the studio formerly known as Gulf & Western back in 1994 when it was at the center of a battle among two media moguls, Viacom International's Sumner Redstone and former Fox Corp.'s 20th Century Fox head Barry Diller, who left in February 1992 and had by then become QVC Network Inc. chairman.

Our timeline shows the protracted bidding war, fought not just in the press but also in court when a judge ordered that the studio had to receive all bids in an auction. At the end of the day, Redstone won, but at the time, many investors said Diller truly won, asserting that Viacom overpaid.

Viacom's bid was backed by $1.8 billion provided by sister company Blockbuster Video and telco NYNEX, while QVC was backed by $1.5 billion from BellSouth Telecommunications Inc. Liberty Media Corp. had initially agreed to provide $500 million in funding, but BellSouth took over the commitment. Later that year, Viacom merged with Blockbuster, which was approved Sept. 29, 1994.

In hindsight, it is difficult to compare the value from then to now as Paramount is a significantly different animal. Its publishing assets, since sold, were $3.4 billion of the $10.7 billion 1994 purchase price, and the filmed entertainment division at Viacom has made a number of acquisitions and divestitures over the past 25 years, making it hard to do an apples-to-apples comparison.

The cash flow numbers we calculated at the time, however, indicate it is much easier to argue Viacom significantly overpaid at a deal value that was 19.8x trailing cash flow. The 1994 transaction set an unprecedented value on its film library of $2.2 billion, 16% above what the Warner Bros. library fetched four years earlier and 33% above the MCA transaction three years prior.

Diller actually had a much higher bid when he entered the Paramount bidding war at $80 per share on Sept. 20, 1993, a premium of 16% to Viacom's $69.14 per share opening offer just over a week earlier. QVC went as high as $92 per share, but at the last moment investors in Paramount Communications Inc., or PCI, preferred Viacom's lower bid of $81.45 per share, which looked like a safer bet given the basket of securities that Redstone was offering.

Arbitrageurs were the major shareholders in PCI by the end of the auction and preferred the Viacom bid as the company guaranteed a collar mechanism to issue more stock if its shares fell too low.

Paramount Pictures has had more good years than bad over the past 15 years, even as the motion picture landscape dramatically changed. Studios have shifted focus to major franchise films with massive budgets and broad audience appeal while peppering in smaller, more genre-oriented films to round out production slates.

That shift in focus resulted in Paramount shutting the doors on its Paramount Classics and Paramount Vantage labels, which focused on creating films with a more "independent" feel than major studio productions.

Since 2004, Paramount has trimmed its production pipeline aiming to release between 10 and 15 movies a year. The studio's average film slates from 2004 to 2018 have 15 films averaging $2.06 billion in worldwide box office. Paramount's film slates have also averaged $424.3 million in net profit.