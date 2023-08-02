New Year, New Regulation. 2020 Brings Increased Reporting Requirements to European Union

Following the reporting requirements applicable to derivatives transactions under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), the Financial Stability Board has introduced the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) to cover securities financing markets.



The regulation aims to mitigate the inherent risks in shadow banking and increase transparency in the use of Securities Financing Transactions (SFT), particularly around securities lending and repurchase. This impacts all European Union (EU) entities or third party entities executing transactions through an EU branch.

According to a phased schedule, the reporting will commence in April 2020 for investment firms and credit institutions. The regulation requires reporting on over 100 key fields including the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), and the Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) code.

Key Fields to be Reported On

Security Identifier - ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) of the security used in the securities finance transaction

Classification of the security - the CFI (Classification of Financial Instruments) code of the security used in the SFT

Currency of nominal amount of the security, where necessary

Security/collateral quality - the rating of the security

Date of maturity of the security involved in the SFT

Domicile in which the issuer of the security is located

LEI (Legal Entity Identifier) of the issuer

When is the Deadline?

11 April 2020 for credit institutions, investment firms and relevant third-country firms

11 July 2020 for central counterparties and central securities depositories

11 October 2020 for other Financial Corporates (Insurance, Reinsurance, Undertakings, Pension Funds, UCITS, AIFS)

11 January 2021 for Non-Financial Companies

Many firms have determined that this regulation requires very robust reference data to support their own trade data as well as to reconcile data between the two parties involved in the transaction. With the deadline for implementation fast approaching, it is important for firms to develop a clear understanding of how they can meet reporting requirements from day one.