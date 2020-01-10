New Players Looking To Cash In On Huge Streaming Market

Two major players are poised to enter the subscription video on demand space in November. At its September press event, Apple announced that Apple TV+ will launch Nov. 1 at a competitive price point of $4.99 a month. Consumers who purchase an Apple device can get the SVOD service free for a year. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Company is launching Disney+ Nov. 12 at several different price points. Users can sign up for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, or bundle the service with ESPN+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month.

Both players are clearly going after Netflix, the world leader in subscription streaming video, undercutting Netflix's $12.99 standard and $16.99 premium plans. AT&T's WarnerMedia also plans to launch a streaming service, HBO Max, but no official date or price point has been announced.

Despite all these new entrants into the SVOD space, the outlook for the industry remains positive, if a bit overcrowded. Changing video preferences among consumers have increased online video use and led to a boom in the SVOD market, with the average broadband household having 2.1 subscriptions. At the same time, multichannel video has suffered significant subscriber declines, with many subs cutting or shaving the cord in favor of online video.

We recently updated our online video projections, which include subscription and transactional buys. Subscription remains the most popular segment for consumers, who spent $13.73 billion on the category in 2018 compared to $2.19 billion on electronic sell-through and $1.68 billion on rental.

Online video has experienced rapid growth over the past decade, blossoming from $841.8 million in 2009 to $17.60 billion today. Surprisingly, subscription was not the largest segment of online video in 2009 as consumers spent $394.0 million on EST and $296.0 million on subscription.

In 2009, there were just 11.9 million subscribers to online video services and Netflix was pretty much the only game in town; Hulu had yet to launch and Amazon had not yet extended its streaming service to its Prime members. Once the big three were all in play by early 2011, streaming subs began to grow quickly, ending 2018 at 171.0 million.

While many new major services are scheduled to launch in the twelve months, we expect some will shutter, as has been the trend for the past couple of years. The limitation on what services consumers are willing to pay for will likely hamper long-term growth. Without the ability to reach scale, profitability remains elusive for most online subscription offerings.

Despite the expected closures, SVOD is projected to grow over the next decade alongside the EST and rental segments of the online video market. We estimate the overall market will nearly double by 2029.